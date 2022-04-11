Lamborghini Huracan With Acura NSX Face Looks Like It Could Tell You Its Name in Pig Latin

For a car whose production commenced back in 2014 and which is nearing the end of its life, one might think that rendering artists have had enough of the Lamborghini Huracan. But they’d be wrong, because who in their right mind could ever get enough of a nimble mid-engined machine, packing a naturally aspirated V10.
Ever since it became official eight years ago, Lamborghini has kept the Huracan on the hot side of the exotic segment by constantly improving it and dropping various limited editions.
Even now, they have a new model that will debut in just a few hours, and a jacked-up variant, presumably named the Huracan Sterrato, like the 2019 concept, set to debut in the second half of the year. It is quite possible that before the Raging Bull decides to pull the plug on it, they might introduce at least another special edition.
The red Huracan pictured above, however, doesn’t exist because of Lamborghini, as it was signed photo.chopshop on Instagram. Behind the rear pillars, it looks like your typical Italian supercar, but it is the front end that interests us, because of the unique and rather controversial (depending on whom you ask) approach.
This writer could tell you that it looks miles better than the McLaren Senna thanks to the original Honda/Acura NSX face attached to it. It has the look-at-me pop-up headlamps, which are no longer a thing as they’re dangerous to pedestrians, a reinterpreted bumper and grille, and daytime running lights mounted below the main clusters.
The person who rearranged its pixels gave it a two-tone finish, with a black top and red body, which further reminds us of the original NSX. In our opinion, it would need a similar wing at the back too, and some classic-looking wheels in order to better pose as an Acura-wannabe, but even so, it is still a head-turning machine, wouldn’t you agree?
