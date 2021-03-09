2022 Volvo XC60 and 90 Series Models Become Google-Smart

Volvo Cars is one of the automakers that showed its eagerness to embrace the electrified revolution, recently presenting the C40 Recharge EV and announcing it will ditch all of its internal combustion engines by 2030. Naturally, this jump forward needs to be supported by a broad range of technologies.
Volvo is transitioning from a traditional carmaker to a novel kind of enterprise sooner rather than later, with the timeline for 2030 including a switch to fully online EV sales. That can only mean the company needs to prepare everything in advance, including the built-in technology embedded with its current vehicles.
Case in point, the Swedish carmaker with Chinese overlords has recently announced the continued rollout of its new Android-powered infotainment system with built-in Google services across more of the models in the family. This time around, we’re discussing the top-selling XC60 midsize crossover, as well as the S90, V90, and V90 Cross Country models, starting with the 2022 model year.
As a reminder, Volvo was the first company that teamed up with Google to create an Android-based infotainment system. The company aimed to rethink “the nature of car infotainment” using “a user-friendly interface and unparalleled connectivity.” The first model carrying the novel system was the fully electric XC40 Recharge.
Now there’s a broader choice for fans of the Android ecosystem, as the 2022 XC60, S/V90, and the V90 Cross Country models will also include a standard Digital Services package. The latter includes access to various Google apps and services (Google Assistant, Maps, tailored music and media apps, etc.), the Volvo On Call app, an embedded wireless phone charger, as well as all the data (at least in the EU and U.S.) needed to run the services.
As far as the 2022 XC60 is concerned (production kicks off this May), the changes also involve some enhancements more traditionally associated with a classic facelift. For example, the best-selling midsize crossover (almost 200k sales last year, making up almost 29% of total deliveries) also comes with subtle design modifications touching the grille and front bumper, as well as new exterior color and additional rim choices.
Further personalization is also possible in the cabin, where the crossover gains a raft of new materials. These include some “luxurious leather-free options” along with the City Weave textile upholstery, among others.
Safety, as always, is paramount for Volvo, and the XC60 (along with the 90-series cars) has the latest version of the company’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor architecture, “a modern, scalable active safety system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors.”
