Citroen Presents an Expectedly Quirky Exterior Update for the 2021 C3 Aircross

Because it’s Citroën we’re dealing with, eccentricity is usually a given – particularly since the company learned with the C4 Cactus that consumers still value originality. Now, almost four years since it debuted as a subcompact crossover successor to the C3 Picasso MPV, the C3 Aircross is getting a maturity update.
But that doesn’t mean the little CUV doesn’t want to have any fun in the highly competitive European sector. The French automaker instead promises it hasn’t lost any of its “singularity,” and this midlife cycle refresh is only bringing even more personality, new Advanced Comfort features, as well as additional technology.
Taking some of the styling cues of the 2016 CXPERIENCE design study, the C3 Aircross will arrive in European dealerships this summer (starting in June) with a completely redesigned front end. Naturally, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we’re certainly dealing with a love/hate situation; nothing in between will make the cut.
There’s a different LED lighting signature, while the chromed chevrons now go the same route as seen on the latest iterations of the C3 and C4. The company also updated the grille, hood and introduced standard LED headlights. Customers will have a total of 70 color mixes for the exterior, with Citroën introducing a trio of new hues: Khaki Grey, Voltaic Blue, and Polar White.
The four Color Packs are now joined by a couple of new themes (Anodised Orange/Anodised Dark Blue), while new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels have a diamond cut or fully blacked-out design. No fewer than four ambiance choices are available inside, with the Metropolitan Graphite and Hype Grey options featuring the brand’s “distinctive new topstitching, unique on the market, which is reflected in a series of stylized chevrons.”
Another important upgrade for the cockpit comes in the form of the company’s Advanced Comfort seats, sourced directly from the C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross. The seats are offered alongside the Urban Blue, Metropolitan Graphite, and Hype Grey ambiances.
The driver now has access to a bigger nine-inch touchscreen display for the Connect Nav infotainment system, as well as the traditional Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring systems and wireless smartphone charging integration.
The range of powertrains doesn’t have any novelties, with the classic PureTech and BlueHDi diesel engines arriving with 110 PS (108 hp) six-speed manual and 130 PS (128 hp) EAT6 for the gasoline units, or 110 PS (6-speed manual) and 120 PS (118 hp) EAT6 for the diesel mills, respectively.
Taking some of the styling cues of the 2016 CXPERIENCE design study, the C3 Aircross will arrive in European dealerships this summer (starting in June) with a completely redesigned front end. Naturally, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we’re certainly dealing with a love/hate situation; nothing in between will make the cut.
There’s a different LED lighting signature, while the chromed chevrons now go the same route as seen on the latest iterations of the C3 and C4. The company also updated the grille, hood and introduced standard LED headlights. Customers will have a total of 70 color mixes for the exterior, with Citroën introducing a trio of new hues: Khaki Grey, Voltaic Blue, and Polar White.
The four Color Packs are now joined by a couple of new themes (Anodised Orange/Anodised Dark Blue), while new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels have a diamond cut or fully blacked-out design. No fewer than four ambiance choices are available inside, with the Metropolitan Graphite and Hype Grey options featuring the brand’s “distinctive new topstitching, unique on the market, which is reflected in a series of stylized chevrons.”
Another important upgrade for the cockpit comes in the form of the company’s Advanced Comfort seats, sourced directly from the C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross. The seats are offered alongside the Urban Blue, Metropolitan Graphite, and Hype Grey ambiances.
The driver now has access to a bigger nine-inch touchscreen display for the Connect Nav infotainment system, as well as the traditional Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring systems and wireless smartphone charging integration.
The range of powertrains doesn’t have any novelties, with the classic PureTech and BlueHDi diesel engines arriving with 110 PS (108 hp) six-speed manual and 130 PS (128 hp) EAT6 for the gasoline units, or 110 PS (6-speed manual) and 120 PS (118 hp) EAT6 for the diesel mills, respectively.