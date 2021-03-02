Volvo to Let All Its Engines Kick the Bucket by 2030, Go for Online EV Sales

Volvo has gone through a lot of changes in the last decade or so, but its transition from a traditional carmaker to a modern one is far from being complete.
In a not-so-surprising press release, the Swedish carmaker has officially announced a timeline for its complete termination of internal combustion engines, which will coincide with a massive overhaul of how it does business in the passenger car sector.
The plan is extremely optimistic, and it involves the Geely-owned carmaker to become a leader in the premium electric car market, also helped by expected changes in global legislation and charging infrastructure.
In short, all new Volvos built by 2030 will be fully electric, with cars powered by an internal combustion engine to be completely phased out by that time. This includes both hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” said Henrik Green, chief technology officer. “We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker and the transition should happen by 2030. It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change.”
On top of it, all Volvo electric car sales will happen online from now on. Care by Volvo, until recently known as the carmaker’s subscription service, will be expanded to include a convenient care package that includes items such as service, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance where available, and home charging options.
All of this will not happen overnight, obviously, but the first stepping stone was already laid last year with the introduction of Volvo’s first-ever production EV, the XC40 Recharge. A second fully electric model part of the compact 40 Series is being revealed later today, with several other EVs to roll out in the following years.
The Swedes aim for 50 percent of their global portfolio to consist of electric cars by 2025, with the other half being hybrids or plug-in hybrids.
