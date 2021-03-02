Volvo Unveils Sleek-Looking C40 Recharge EV With 210-Mile EPA Range

Following an announcement that it will go all-electric by 2030, Volvo gave us a preview of its second EV, the C40 Recharge. A coupe-style crossover that has nothing in common with the C30, the C40 Recharge also kicks off Volvo's ambition to move all vehicle sales online.
Essentially a sleeker, coupe crossover version of the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge looks notably different on the outside. Sure, it shares common Volvo design cues like the "Thor's Hammer" lights, heavily sculpted side sill areas, and propeller-style wheels, but it's a completely new approach for the brand.
While all the other SUVs available now sport boxy designs, the C40 Recharge boasts a sleek, coupe-style roof that reminds of the BMW X4. The crossover also features sleeker headlamps and a closed-off grille that pops out more in front of the nose. The bumper is obviously reminiscent of the XC40, but vertical, sportier-looking vents flank the center grille.
Despite the new coupe-style layout, Volvo did not abandon its trademark taillight design that sees them "crawl" up on the D-pillars. They're much thinner on this model, though, and the C-shaped lower section is more stylish and extends into the tailgate. There's a small spoiler at the bottom of the rear window, while an additional aero element placed at the top of the tailgate rounds off the sporty rear end.
While the exterior is unique to this car, the interior is identical to the XC40 Recharge. But that's actually good news. Not only does the XC40 look as fresh as they get, it also incorporates state-of-the-art technology like the Android-powered infotainment system co-developed with Google and over-the-air software update capability. The cabin is leather-free, with a range of cloths and synthetic leathers offered instead.
The C40 Recharge draws juice from a 78-kWh battery and two electric motors that spin both axes for all-wheel drive. No word on power yet, but it should be similar to the XC40 Recharge at 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque (402 hp and 487 lb-ft). Volvo says the C40 hits 62 mph (100 kph) in only 4.9 seconds from a standstill.
As far as the range goes, Volvo estimates the C40 Recharge will be able to run for up to 420 km (261 miles) as per WLTP and 210 miles (338 km) on the EPA cycle on a full charge. Still, the Swedish company also states that this figure will improve over time via over-the-air software updates.
The C40 Recharge will go into production this fall, so it will take another six months or so to arrive in dealerships.
