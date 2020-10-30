Volvo's Own CSI Team Is 30 Years Older Than America's Forensics Franchise

With almost 800 episodes across all series of the franchise, the CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) name will remain a staple of American television for years to come, as it elevated the work of forensic scientists to the rank of art. But the moniker that jumped forward into popular culture in 2000 is not only associated with the grim fate of mysterious deaths. For example, the Volvo Car Accident Research Team has a safety twist on the acronym – its CSI experts being “crash scene investigators.”

9 photos