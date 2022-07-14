2022 Toyota Tundra Recalled Again, Service Campaign Also Issued

First recalled in April over a rearview camera image that may not display, the 2022 Toyota Tundra was called back once again last month over separating axle shafts. Notorious for bad wastegate actuators, the V6-powered truck from Texas still has a few issues that need addressing.
Service campaign 22TC08 boils down to incorrect engine control module programming. When the accelerator pedal of the 2022 model year Toyota Tundra is forcefully depressed and immediately followed by aggressive braking, there is a possibility for the pickup truck to stall at low speeds.
Recall number 22TA07 affects both combustion-engined and hybrid vehicles. A programming issue may cause the front camera image to display instead of the rear camera image when the gear lever is placed into reverse, which is laugh-out-loud hilarious and a noncompliance condition to boot.
Just over 31,400 vehicles equipped with the Panoramic View Monitoring system are called back. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration still hasn’t released any information in regard to these recalls.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail by month’s end. The reflash takes approximately 45 minutes according to the document attached below. In the meantime, owners may get in touch with Toyota by calling 800-331-4331. The NHTSA’s and Toyota’s VIN search tools also need to be mentioned.
Twinned with the 2023 Sequoia, the 2022 Tundra presently retails from $35,950 excluding destination freight charge. Prospective customers are presented with a ten-speed automatic transmission connected to a twin-turbo V6 that displaces 3.4 liters, not 3.5 like Toyota says it does. The base version develops a respectable 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm).
Higher up, the V35A-FTS is much obliged to crank out 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). The range-topping version is the i-Force Max, with Max standing for hybrid assistance. In hybrid mode, Toyota quotes 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque at 2,400 rpm.
