2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro with Delivery Miles and 437 HP Flashes Solar Octane Exterior

The third-generation Toyota Tundra is without a doubt one of the most modern pickup trucks in its segment. It only just went into production and while you can’t get it with a V8 engine, the available twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 unit with its 437 hp (443 ps) will get the job done just fine.
This hybrid engine is available as standard on the TRD Pro, as is four-wheel drive. Speaking of the TRD Pro, we just found a brand new (literally) flagship Tundra available through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids, and as you can see, it’s quite the looker.
According to the ad, this truck cost $70,772 and if you think that’s a lot, just check out some of the specs: 18-inch BBS alloy wheels, TRD Pro suspension with FOX shocks, LED light bar, aluminum skid plate, aluminum-reinforced composite bed with bed extender, a power tilt/slide panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, 14-inch infotainment display, a 12-speaker JBL Premium sound system, a rearview mirror camera, and the list goes on.
Other convenience features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an integrated dashcam, heated steering wheel, plus lots of active safety goodies such as pre-collision with pedestrian protection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control and lane departure alert with steering assist – just to name a few of the systems available through Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 driver-assistance suite.
As for performance, we have already mentioned horsepower, but equally important are the 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque available to you. Everything gets sent to all four corners via a 10-speed automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled transfer case.
There’s a lot to like about this Tundra TRD Pro – the specs, of course, especially that Solar Octane exterior, but also the low-mileage factor. The truck was purchased back in May of this year and has since only done 21 miles (33 km).
