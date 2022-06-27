2022 Toyota Tundra Rear Axle Shafts May Separate While Driving, Recall Issued

Previously recalled over the rearview camera image not displaying, the all-new Tundra has been called back once again. The problem concerns the rear axle nuts, which can loosen over time, potentially causing the separation of either axle shaft from the rear axle. If complete separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and braking performance.
Does it sound familiar to you? If not, it most certainly sounds familiar to a gentleman by the name of Bayou Rigs. To make a long story short, his 2022 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition experienced a similar failure back on March 15th. Bayou reported a popping sound coming from the rear axle, then warning lights and messages came on, then the brake pressure dropped.
With not even a single nut holding the passenger-side rear wheel to the rear axle, a brake line was taken out in the process, leaving a huge puddle of brake fluid under the passenger-side rear wheel. Not really acceptable for a truck with merely 3,000 miles (4,828 kilometers) on the clock. With the intervention of Toyota Corporate, the dealership where Bayou’s truck was waiting for parts received a brand-new rear axle assembly on March 31st.
Although the Japanese automaker never connected this catastrophic failure to safety recall number 22TA05, the similarities are uncanny. The remedy for all involved vehicles comes in the guise of retightening the axle flange nuts, completely free of charge. Toyota hasn’t mentioned how many trucks and which build dates are involved, but did mention both combustion-engined and hybrid-assisted trucks in the report sent via the Toyota App.
The Japanese automaker further highlights that, “in some cases, axle-related components may be replaced based on inspection results.” Once again, the similarities between this recall and Bayou’s tribulation are uncanny.
The said recall only adds to Toyota’s woes, which include a worldwide recall for the bZ4X and Subaru Solterra electric vehicles. Less than two months after they were launched, the company discovered hub bolts that may loosen, causing a wheel detachment after low-mileage use. Toyota is aware of two front left wheel separations and one report of loose hub bolts.
With not even a single nut holding the passenger-side rear wheel to the rear axle, a brake line was taken out in the process, leaving a huge puddle of brake fluid under the passenger-side rear wheel. Not really acceptable for a truck with merely 3,000 miles (4,828 kilometers) on the clock. With the intervention of Toyota Corporate, the dealership where Bayou’s truck was waiting for parts received a brand-new rear axle assembly on March 31st.
Although the Japanese automaker never connected this catastrophic failure to safety recall number 22TA05, the similarities are uncanny. The remedy for all involved vehicles comes in the guise of retightening the axle flange nuts, completely free of charge. Toyota hasn’t mentioned how many trucks and which build dates are involved, but did mention both combustion-engined and hybrid-assisted trucks in the report sent via the Toyota App.
The Japanese automaker further highlights that, “in some cases, axle-related components may be replaced based on inspection results.” Once again, the similarities between this recall and Bayou’s tribulation are uncanny.
The said recall only adds to Toyota’s woes, which include a worldwide recall for the bZ4X and Subaru Solterra electric vehicles. Less than two months after they were launched, the company discovered hub bolts that may loosen, causing a wheel detachment after low-mileage use. Toyota is aware of two front left wheel separations and one report of loose hub bolts.