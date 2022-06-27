Tesla Android Auto, Apple Carplay Hack Now Has Full Integration for All Tesla Vehicles

When the developer Michal Gapinski announced he was working on the Tesla Android Project in January, it looked promising for Tesla owners willing to get Android Auto or Apple Carplay. In May, we updated our report and told our readers they would be finally able to install the hack in their cars. With version 2022.25.1, Gapinski said the project has full integration for all Tesla vehicles.
The developer even made a video showing how his solution works with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; you can check it below. The updated software runs Netflix, Apple Music, A Better Route Planner, and PlugShare in the footage. Gapinski also said that Tesla Android had been migrated to Android 12.1 to improve stability.
Unfortunately, the hack still requires some ability and two Raspberry Pi boards. The main one is a Raspberry Pi 4 to work as the main device to run Android. Gapinski recommends that it has at least 4 Gb of RAM.
The second must be a Raspberry Pi 3 or newer. It will act as a secondary device to run Linux. It will also handle video and networking. Gapinski said that any configuration available is ok. Anyway, the plan is not to need the two boards in the future, making the hack more accessible to other users.
Hardware requirements include a Geekworm TC358743XBG HDMI-CSI-2 for video capture and an LTE modem that works on Raspbian out of the box (he suggests the Huawei E3372 or Alcatel IK41VE1 for Europe and Alcatel IK41UC for North America). Don’t forget a short micro HDMI to HDMI cable to connect Android video out to HDMI to CSI adapter and a short ethernet cable to allow the two Raspberry Pi boards to talk to each other.
As you can see, it is a lot of fun for people that are into computers and programming and something regular customers will just run away from in terror (while weeping). Making the system easier to use is a requirement for it to become more widespread. Tesla could offer it itself and make things easier for everyone. We just hope that it does not do that after Gapinski achieves his goals with the project.
