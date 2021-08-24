2022 Subaru WRX Debut Date Confirmed: September 10th

Launched in 2014 for the 2015 model year, the VA series will be replaced by the second-generation Subaru WRX on September 10th. As part of the redesign, the chassis will come in the guise of the Subaru Global Platform.
Teased on a few occasions with Viziv Performance Concept design traits, the World Rally eXperimental will be offered exclusively as a four-door sedan with a turbocharged four-cylinder boxer. The FA24 is the culprit, a relatively new powerplant with an aluminum block and head. Currently available in the SGP-based Ascent, Legacy, and Outback, this lump develops 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque on 87-octane regular unleaded.
Imagine a slightly higher compression ratio, stronger internals, and premium unleaded, and that’s exactly what Subaru is hiding under the hood of the WRX. The redline for the free-breathing variant in the BRZ is 7,500 revolutions per minute, but forced induction will see the redline drop in the WRX to 6,000 revolutions per minute. That’s a little disappointing for a performance-oriented vehicle, but nevertheless, the Japanese automaker will offer a six-speed manual transmission as standard at a fair price point.
The 2021 model currently retails from $27,495 and develops 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) from 2,000 rpm. Level up to the WRX STI, and the bump from 2.0 to 2.5 liters translates to 310 horsepower and 290 pound-feet (393 Nm) from 4,000 rpm for $37,245. Although front-wheel drive, the Honda Civic Type R is the closest rival that I can think of.
Somewhat expensive at $37,895 excluding taxes, the biggest problem of the FK8 is that dealers keep marking up the suggested retail price like there’s no tomorrow. This worrying trend will probably continue into 2022 when the all-new Civic Type R is due to arrive in showrooms with an upgraded 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and the same six-speed manual as ever.
If you had $40k burning through your back pocket, would you spend them on the soon-to-be-revealed Scooby or the next-generation Civic Type R?
