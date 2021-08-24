Star Citizen Is Free to Play Until August 27

Star Citizen, the multiplayer space trading and combat simulation game developed by Cloud Imperium Games, is running a “Free Fly” program for a very limited time. Starting today and through August 27, Star Citizen can be downloaded and played for free.
Those who enroll in the Star Citizen Free Fly program will receive access to six iconic ships meant to give them a taste of the various career paths and playstyles awaiting them in the game: Anvil Arrow, MISC Prospector, Crusader Mercury Star Runner, Consolidated Outland Mustang Alpha, Origin 100i, and RSI Aurora MR.
Of course, gameplay won’t be limited to just one path career, so feel free to try a few or all of them during the free to play event. On top of that, Cloud Imperium Games is offering discounted Starter Packs for those who would like to continue playing Star Citizen even after August 27.
But wait, there’s more! Starting August 25, Star Citizen players can join the new and improved XenoThreat Dynamic Event. In Star Citizen, these so-called Dynamic Events are server-wide, multi-phase scenarios that play out over the course of several days.
In this case, it’s an opportunity for new players to experience epic space battles. So, feel free to join the call to arms to assist with resupplying and defense of a UEE Navy flagship under enemy attack, if you want a taste of the combat simulation in Star Citizen.
It’s important to mention that while the first phase for the XenoThreat Dynamic Event will start on August 25, phases 2 and 3 will follow quickly thereafter and run through the rest of the month and into early September, concluding on Tuesday, September 7. Basically, this means that you’ll have to buy a Start Pack if you want to see the conclusion of the Dynamic Event.
The Star Citizen Free Fly event is currently live, so make sure to visit the campaign’s page where you can download the game and play for free.
