Star Citizen: A Space Trade/Combat Game, Now With a Gigantic Floating City

Cloud Imperium Games, the company behind the in-development multiplayer space trading and combat simulation game, started working on the project about 10 years ago. Parts of the game have already been released as modules to offer players a taste of what to expect from Star Citizen, but no one dares to even think about a release date yet.
Even now, Cloud Imperium Games continues to raise funds through the sale of ships and other in-game content. As of June 2020, Star Citizen managed to raise more than $300 million, making it the highest crowdfunded game.
With all the money pouring in from fans of the space trading genre, developer Cloud Imperium Games is bound to release bigger updates to their not-yet release game. The most recent Star Citizen update, “Welcome to Orison” makes the launch of the game an even bigger issue to tackle. With Welcome to Orison, Star Citizen’s universe increases in size and scope.
Orison is a new landing zone and headquarters for the Crusader ship manufacturer company, and, more importantly, it’s accessible for the first time to Star Citizen players. The gigantic floating city is set amongst the clouds of the giant gas planet Crusader and represents the final and most impressive landing zone created for the Stanton System, a single star system in UEE (United Empire of Earth) with 4 planets, each one being propriety of a different company with a dedicated set of laws.
The floating city allows staff to live, work, and relax with all of the amenities and conveniences expected for the most talented and qualified personnel in the universe. Players will be able to visit entertainment venues like bars, various new shops and facilities, a garden area, and breathtaking sunset and sunrise views.
But this is just small percentage of what’s been added in this update. The Taurus, an essential transport ship featuring impressive cargo storage capacity, strong defensive weaponry, and a concealed cargo hold for discreet delivery of valuable goods has been added to the game. Of course, you’ll have to pay $190 to get the basic Taurus or $225 for the advanced model, but that will not be enough to actually play the game.
Star Citizen encourages players to live how they want to live, but above all else, the game rewards exploration. Even now, there are multiple planets and moons, including vast cities and underground caverns, all created with a unique combination of procedural planet technology and complementary hand-crafted design, waiting to be discovered.
And these are just some of the professions in the game, but every player can choose a career, which are slightly more personal endeavors. Some of the more interesting ways to make money in Star Citizen is to trade information or gather scientific data using a Discovery-class spaceship, which can then be sold to the highest bidder. Not to mention that you can build your own smuggling network or become a space-racing pilot. All of this sounds too good to be true, right?
You can take your first step of your journey through the stars by buying the Star Citizen “starter pack,” which includes an in-game ship ready for you to fly and access to all currently available game modules. There are bunch of starter packs available for purchase, but the basic ones are the Aurora MR Starter Pack and Mustang Alpha Starter Pack, each available for $54.
