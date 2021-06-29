2022 Subaru WRX Teaser Photo Reveals Viziv Performance Concept Design Influences

Introduced in 1992, the WRX went solo in 2014 for the 2015 model year despite many similarities to the fourth-generation Impreza. The brand-new WRX for the 2022 model year will feature the Subaru Global Platform of the fifth-gen Impreza, and typical of the Japanese automaker, the hood scoop will soldier on as a defining stylistic trait of the rally-bred sedan.

33 photos