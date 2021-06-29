2022 Subaru WRX Teaser Photo Reveals Viziv Performance Concept Design Influences

Introduced in 1992, the WRX went solo in 2014 for the 2015 model year despite many similarities to the fourth-generation Impreza. The brand-new WRX for the 2022 model year will feature the Subaru Global Platform of the fifth-gen Impreza, and typical of the Japanese automaker, the hood scoop will soldier on as a defining stylistic trait of the rally-bred sedan.
To be revealed in a matter of weeks, the corner-loving machine is described as “the next rally icon” by Subaru. Call me skeptical, but Subaru withdrew from the World Rally Championship after the 2008 season due to the economic downturn of the Great Recession. It’s also worth noting that Subaru has three constructors’ titles as opposed to ten for Lancia, and for the time being, the automaker is more invested in electrification than rallying.
From the shadowy teaser photo, it’s obvious which concept has inspired Subaru for the all-new WRX. That would be the Viziv Performance from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, which is stylized VIZIV even though capital letters are tremendously unpleasant. Based on the Dynamic x Solid exterior design philosophy introduced by the 2017 Impreza, the one-off sedan rocks full-LED headlights, stacked exhaust pipes, and a full-width lightbar out back.
The Viziv Performance features a boxer powertrain and Symmetrical AWD, and no, Subaru hasn’t confirmed any sort of hybrid assistance for the long-awaited model. According to recent reports, the 2.5-liter turbo boxer from the EJ series will be replaced by a 2.4-liter turbo boxer from the FA series with no less than 400 horsepower and 361 pound-feet (490 Nm) in the STI.
For the sake of comparison, the FA24 in the Outback crosswagon, Legacy sedan, and Ascent seven-seat crossover is rated at 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque even you fill ‘er up with 87-octane regular.
The biggest question regarding the WRX and WRX STI for the 2022 model year is where they will be manufactured. The Lafayette plan in the state of Indiana comes to mind, but Gunma in Japan seems more likely.
