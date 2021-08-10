5 2021 Ford F-150 Recalled Over Electronic Brake Booster That May Leak Into ECU

1 BMW Recalls 50,000 Vehicles Over Braking Assist Loss, MKV Supra Affected As Well

More on this:

Subaru Recalls 165,000 Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Failure Risk

Last year on April 9th, the North American division of Subaru recalled 188,207 vehicles over a low-pressure fuel pump manufactured by Denso , a pump that features a substandard impeller. The company has also investigated cars outside of the recalled population, and guess what? 165,026 additional cars have been recalled over the same condition. 16 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal no fewer than 10 pumps that need to be replaced at no cost whatsoever to the customer. All of them are fitted with a low-density impeller that may develop fine cracks due to solvent drying exposure. The cracks lead to excessive fuel absorption, resulting in impeller deformation.



Over time, this component may deform enough to interfere with the body of the fuel pump, causing the pump to become inoperative. In this particular scenario, the check engine light or malfunction indicator light may illuminate. The powerplant is also prone to running a little rough and stalling without the ability to restart the car. Subaru highlights that 2018 to 2020 models are affected, starting with the Impreza hatchback and sedan.



The remainder of the list consists of the WRX twins, BRZ and Toyota 86 sports cars, Legacy sedan, Outback crosswagon, Forester crossover, and Ascent family hauler. Subaru has already notified authorized retails of the issue at the beginning of August, but customer notification will occur within 60 days. In the meantime, owners can take matters into their own hands by contacting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or by running the vehicle identification number on the federal watchdog's online search engine.



In related news, Subaru prepares to end the year with two 2022 models. The first comes in the guise of the Documents filed with thereveal no fewer than 10 pumps that need to be replaced at no cost whatsoever to the customer. All of them are fitted with a low-density impeller that may develop fine cracks due to solvent drying exposure. The cracks lead to excessive fuel absorption, resulting in impeller deformation.Over time, this component may deform enough to interfere with the body of the fuel pump, causing the pump to become inoperative. In this particular scenario, the check engine light or malfunction indicator light may illuminate. The powerplant is also prone to running a little rough and stalling without the ability to restart the car. Subaru highlights that 2018 to 2020 models are affected, starting with the Impreza hatchback and sedan.The remainder of the list consists of the WRX twins, BRZ and Toyota 86 sports cars, Legacy sedan, Outback crosswagon, Forester crossover, and Ascent family hauler. Subaru has already notified authorized retails of the issue at the beginning of August, but customer notification will occur within 60 days. In the meantime, owners can take matters into their own hands by contacting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or by running the vehicle identification number on the federal watchdog's online search engine.In related news, Subaru prepares to end the year with two 2022 models. The first comes in the guise of the all-new WRX , which is going to premiere on August 19th alongside the WRX STI. The second addition to the lineup is the Wilderness trim level for the Forester compact sport utility vehicle.

Download attachment: Subaru fuel pump recall (PDF)