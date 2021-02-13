2022 Subaru BRZ "Orange Bomb" Widebody Rendering Has MK4 Supra Vibes

Fans have been pestering Toyota and Subaru to make a new sports coupe. But from the minute they laid eyes on the 2022 BRZ, folks have been criticizing the design and the fact that it still doesn't come with a turbo. That's completely fine, as affordable little things like this feed on constant customization.
We think the BRZ looks like everything - a Honda Civic, an Acura NSX, and a Buick sedan. It's especially weird from the back, where it doesn't resemble any Suburu and sports a couple of Plain Jane taillights. But that's what happens when the shape must meet the identity requirements of two Japanese brans - you end up with something that wouldn't look out of place in the original Fast and Furious movie.
Speaking of which, this widebody rendering of the 2022 Subaru BRZ resembles the MK4 Toyota Supra. This is because the body doesn't have that many character lines, outside of the ones over the extended wheel arches. It even resembles some custom projects, such as the TS-Style carbon fiber widebody or the Smokey Nagata special.
As far as we know, Subaru won't begin production for the new BRZ for a little while longer, so 3D renderings like this are currently your only way to see a custom look. They're made possible by modelers who mapped out the car they've never seen in real life using just the press photos.
Even after deliveries begin, it's unlikely we'll see this level of customization outside the pro drifting scene. But it's nice to imaging buying one of these new $30,000 sports coupes and having a full carbon fiber kit installed.
Unfortunately, the BRZ will still be open to being called a "ricer." While the carbon wing and diffuser look ready for high-speed downforce, Subaru's engine of choice is a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated unit. It barely makes any extra power compared to its predecessor, and aftermarket turbocharging could be difficult due to the low placement of the boxer-4 powerplant. Yeah, there's not much use for engine vents in that situation.
Speaking of which, this widebody rendering of the 2022 Subaru BRZ resembles the MK4 Toyota Supra. This is because the body doesn't have that many character lines, outside of the ones over the extended wheel arches. It even resembles some custom projects, such as the TS-Style carbon fiber widebody or the Smokey Nagata special.
As far as we know, Subaru won't begin production for the new BRZ for a little while longer, so 3D renderings like this are currently your only way to see a custom look. They're made possible by modelers who mapped out the car they've never seen in real life using just the press photos.
Even after deliveries begin, it's unlikely we'll see this level of customization outside the pro drifting scene. But it's nice to imaging buying one of these new $30,000 sports coupes and having a full carbon fiber kit installed.
Unfortunately, the BRZ will still be open to being called a "ricer." While the carbon wing and diffuser look ready for high-speed downforce, Subaru's engine of choice is a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated unit. It barely makes any extra power compared to its predecessor, and aftermarket turbocharging could be difficult due to the low placement of the boxer-4 powerplant. Yeah, there's not much use for engine vents in that situation.
View this post on Instagram