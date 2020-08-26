2 Fast 2 Furious R34 GT-R, RX-7, S2000 and Supra Have a Digital Drag Race

Back up before you get roasted, as we're going to take another look at one of the most iconic races in movie history. 2 Fast 2 Furious opens with a four-way battle where we meet a brand new Brian, learning to live his life a quarter-mile at a time.
The movie nearly two decades old, and while some of the colorful characters haven't aged that well, the cars in the race scene are just as iconic today as they were then. You guys probably have a favorite already, but we're going to start them off in the order of importance.
The 1999 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R is right in the center of the movie's poster, so it's easily the most famous. Some people hate the "muscle car" stripes on the hood, but you can't have over-the-top graphics that please everybody. It's also the car that looks the most like it came out of a video game: huge bolt-on wing, underbody lights, and an interior colored to match the outside.
Brian's main rival during that race is Slap Jack, driving a golden 1993 Toyota Supra. Even though the wing makes it look different, this is actually a left-over from the first movie. During the race, the Mk4 is ahead thanks to a healthy dose of nitrous. However, after he makes the dangerous bridge jump, the Supra crashes hard into a Pepsi billboard.
The Honda S2000 is something we talked about only recently. Driven by "girl power" character Suki, it's bright pink and has furry seats, as you'll see in the scene (video below). Finally, we have the character of Orange Julius who drove a Mazda RX-7 that is similar to Dominic's in the first film. For the majority of the scene, he battles Suki and has some disrespectful things to say to her.
