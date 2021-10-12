2022 Renault Kadjar Shows Fresh Design Inside and Out in New Spy Shots

2 Your 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport Could Lose Weight During a Crash, Recall Issued

With the new generation Qashqai – aka America’s Rogue Sport – out of the way, Renault-Nissan is now concentrating its efforts on renewing the Kadjar. The second generation model will replace the current one, which has been around since 2015, and will feature a new design, technology gear, and powertrains. 17 photos



The official unveiling date of the 2022 Renault Kadjar has yet to be announced, though we’d expect it to premiere sometime next year. It might launch in the second or third quarter and should carry a small premium over its predecessor. On the outside, the 2022 Renault Kadjar sports sharper lines. It has brand new upper and lower grilles, with the latter being wider than before, and new LED headlights. The roofline is a bit more arched behind the B pillars, and out back, it has slimmer LED taillights. The license plate holder has moved from the bumper to the tailgate, and the scooped prototype has a visible exhaust pipe.Renault has significantly upgraded the cockpit of the new-gen Kadjar . The compact crossover sports an entirely new dashboard panel with two tablet-like screens, one for the infotainment system and the other one for the digital instrument cluster. The center console incorporates new(heating, ventilation, air conditioning) controls, and the vehicle, which uses a six-speed manual transmission in this case, has a new steering wheel and gearshift lever.Just like the third-generation Nissan Qashqai / Rogue Sport, the 2022 Renault Kadjar will be based on the same CMF-C platform. This supports the usual gasoline and electrified powertrains, hooked up to a stick shift or a(continuously variable transmission) in the Nissan. It is quite possible that the French model will share the entire engine lineup with its Japanese cousin, and if the latest reports are correct, then it won’t feature any diesel units anymore.The official unveiling date of the 2022 Renault Kadjar has yet to be announced, though we’d expect it to premiere sometime next year. It might launch in the second or third quarter and should carry a small premium over its predecessor.