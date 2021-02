2022 Renault Kadjar Spied, Shares Underpinnings With All-New Nissan Qashqai

Instead of a continuously variable setup designed and produced by JATCO, the Kadjar for the European market can be specified with a dual-clutch transmission in the case of the 1.3-liter TCe 140 and TCe 160 four-cylinder engine options. Unfortunately for the turbo diesel-loving public, Renault has removed all compression-ignition mills back in October 2020.The second-generation Kadjar, which has been spied by the carparazzi playing in the snow, is going to rely a lot on the Franco-Japanese alliance’s parts bin. Underpinned by the CMF-C vehicle architecture for compact vehicles, the newcomer has visibly grown in length, width, as well as height.Similar to the all-new Qashqai, also known as Rogue Sport in the United States of America, the Kadjar is expected with fuel-efficient powerplants throughout the lineup. Nissan offers a mild-hybrid turbo as the entry-level engine, which isn’t exactly a slouch thanks to 138 horsepower. A more potent version with 156 horsepower should be in the pipeline for the Renault-badged counterpart, along with the Captur E-Tech’s hybrid system.A plug-in hybrid would be interesting as well, more so if you remember the 95-gram fleet average target for carbon-dioxide emissions imposed by the European Commission. For the time being, it’s not known if the Kadjar will be offered with the range-extender hybrid option from the Qashqai. As a brief refresher, the most fuel-efficient Qashqai of them all features a 1.5-liter mill, 187 horsepower, and exactly 330 Nm (243 pound-feet) of torque.Scheduled to premiere in the second half of the year for 2022, the Kadjar is hiding a bold-looking front fascia with LED headlamps. Light-emitting diodes appear to be the norm for the taillights as well. Painted in white and equipped with double-spoke alloys, the prototype in the photo gallery is gifted with a generous rear overhang and a spoiler at the top of the liftgate.