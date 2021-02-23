2022 Renault Kadjar Spied, Shares Underpinnings With All-New Nissan Qashqai

Unveiled with great pomp and circumstance at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the Kadjar can be described as the French sibling of the Qashqai. Manufactured in Spain and Chain, the compact crossover differs in a few areas from the Japanese contender, including the optional transmission.
Instead of a continuously variable setup designed and produced by JATCO, the Kadjar for the European market can be specified with a dual-clutch transmission in the case of the 1.3-liter TCe 140 and TCe 160 four-cylinder engine options. Unfortunately for the turbo diesel-loving public, Renault has removed all compression-ignition mills back in October 2020.
The second-generation Kadjar, which has been spied by the carparazzi playing in the snow, is going to rely a lot on the Franco-Japanese alliance’s parts bin. Underpinned by the CMF-C vehicle architecture for compact vehicles, the newcomer has visibly grown in length, width, as well as height.
Similar to the all-new Qashqai, also known as Rogue Sport in the United States of America, the Kadjar is expected with fuel-efficient powerplants throughout the lineup. Nissan offers a mild-hybrid turbo as the entry-level engine, which isn’t exactly a slouch thanks to 138 horsepower. A more potent version with 156 horsepower should be in the pipeline for the Renault-badged counterpart, along with the Captur E-Tech’s hybrid system.
A plug-in hybrid would be interesting as well, more so if you remember the 95-gram fleet average target for carbon-dioxide emissions imposed by the European Commission. For the time being, it’s not known if the Kadjar will be offered with the range-extender hybrid option from the Qashqai. As a brief refresher, the most fuel-efficient Qashqai of them all features a 1.5-liter mill, 187 horsepower, and exactly 330 Nm (243 pound-feet) of torque.
Scheduled to premiere in the second half of the year for 2022, the Kadjar is hiding a bold-looking front fascia with LED headlamps. Light-emitting diodes appear to be the norm for the taillights as well. Painted in white and equipped with double-spoke alloys, the prototype in the photo gallery is gifted with a generous rear overhang and a spoiler at the top of the liftgate.
