2022 Renault Kadjar Spied, Nissan Qashqai Twin Rumored Without Diesel Options

Revealed in March 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Kadjar is a very popular crossover in Europe and the United Kingdom. A commercially successful product of the partnership with Nissan, the Qashqai-based SUV received a lil' facelift for the 2019 model year that already feels dated.
Renault knows that it has to redesign the Kadjar for the 2022 model year, and hey presto, the French automaker has finalized the styling of the second generation. The latest spy photos reveal Megane eVision Concept influences up front, although the LED headlights are toned down from the battery-electric hatchback underpinned by the alliance’s CMF-EV platform.
Spied hot-weather testing in Spain, the newcomer features Michelin rubber wrapped around powder-coated wheels featuring a complex design that barely allows us to see the brake calipers and rotors. The interior is camouflaged like there’s no tomorrow, and the same can be said about the exterior, which flaunts a shark-fin aerial as well as a single-tip exhaust.
Based on the CMF-C vehicle architecture of the all-new Qashqai, the Kadjar is expected to drop any kind of diesel option for hybridized gasoline mills. Nissan has also discontinued turbo diesels, which is hardly surprising because the after-treatment system of a diesel is more complicated than simply adding a gasoline particulate filter to a mild-, hybrid, or plug-in powerplant.
There’s also talk of an electric Kadjar sometime in the next couple of years although opinions are split on this option. The Qashqai, for example, offers a 1.5-liter engine that generates electricity for a front-mounted electric motor, thus combining the benefits of an EV without the hassles of an EV.
Expected to premiere in late 2021 and reach authorized retailers in the second quarter of 2022 unless the chip shortage rears its ugly head, the Kadjar slots right above the subcompact Captur and compact Arkana.
