2022 Ram 700 Mini Pickup Rendered, Is Also the Fiat Strada

We're not quite sure what the point of the alliance between Fiat and Chrysler is, other than to make money for the latter. Most Americans clearly don't want little Fiats, and there's likewise no place in crowded Italy for a Hellcat. However, one market/segment can blend those edges nicely, and we're not talking about the Dodge Dart here.
No, we want to introduce you to the Ram 700 from South America. It's a compact pickup truck with car-like construction. The red rooster in the photos isn't something you can buy yet, but the rendering put together by Kleber Silva is believed to be an accurate one.
You see, the same patent office that recently gave us a look at the Nissan Rogue also had images of the Ram 700. In addition, the mini-Ram (maybe we should call it the Lamb) also happens to be based on the Fiat Strada, of which a new version is arriving. This has modern designs and some of the convenience features that were missing.
That's where we're going to get our specs for this bad boy. The main version of the all-new 2021 Strada is the double cab that has a load capacity of 650 kg (1,433 lbs) and 844 liters (29.8 cubic feet) of volume. However, Fiat will also make a single cab with about 10% more of each.
Both the Ram 700 and the Strada were supposed to enter production at the end of this year and arrive as far North as Mexico. Rivals include the VW Saveiro and Chevy Tornado. When it comes to the engines, the Ram and Strada may offer even less than you expect from a Ford Raptor.
The base engine is supposed to be a 1.4-liter making only 88 horsepower. That can be updated to a 1.3-liter turbo with 109 hp. All versions will come with 5-speed manual gearboxes, and AWD is obviously not necessary in this situation.
You see, the same patent office that recently gave us a look at the Nissan Rogue also had images of the Ram 700. In addition, the mini-Ram (maybe we should call it the Lamb) also happens to be based on the Fiat Strada, of which a new version is arriving. This has modern designs and some of the convenience features that were missing.
That's where we're going to get our specs for this bad boy. The main version of the all-new 2021 Strada is the double cab that has a load capacity of 650 kg (1,433 lbs) and 844 liters (29.8 cubic feet) of volume. However, Fiat will also make a single cab with about 10% more of each.
Both the Ram 700 and the Strada were supposed to enter production at the end of this year and arrive as far North as Mexico. Rivals include the VW Saveiro and Chevy Tornado. When it comes to the engines, the Ram and Strada may offer even less than you expect from a Ford Raptor.
The base engine is supposed to be a 1.4-liter making only 88 horsepower. That can be updated to a 1.3-liter turbo with 109 hp. All versions will come with 5-speed manual gearboxes, and AWD is obviously not necessary in this situation.