We already know that the new Rogue is a sharp-looking thing. Nissan previewed it through multiple concepts, and test prototypes showed us sleek headlights on a sporty-looking 4x4 body. It's also supposed to be slightly larger and better built.Today, these photos landed on our lap, clearly showing Vmotion 2.0 family crossover being trademarked to protect its lines. Apparently, these are patent images from Brazil and in some markets, the vehicle is sold under the X-Trail name , but we're still dealing with the same product or something very close to it.The 3D model is missing a few features, such as the wheels and badges, but it's otherwise identical to what will enter production later this year. The biggest change is at the front, where the geometric grille gets flanked by narrow, split headlights. This design has already been introduced in Europe on the replacement for the Juke.From the back, the crossover is more sculpted, sporting smaller windows and a chunky trim piece for the D-pillar glass. We're going to match these renders to our own spyshots so you can get an idea of what's going on inside. The Roque will sport a chunky D-shaped steering wheel, digital dashboard and a general premium feel to its cabin.On the engine front, the Roque should still have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engined hooked up to agearbox. However, it should now make about 188 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. A hybrid model might be offered, while a turbo version is likely to rival powerful versions of the Mazda CX-5 or Ford Escape . The powertrain we have in mind is the one with a variable compression turbo, also fitted to the new Altima.