Stanced Chevrolet Camaro Looks Like a Transformers Car in This NFS Garage

Games like Need for Speed give us the chance to drive the cars of our dreams without paying thousands of dollars, and at the same time, photo editing software like Photoshop lets us unleash our imagination and make further edits to create a one-of-a-kind design.
If you mix the two, you get awesome gaming photography skills that could let you create something like the Chevrolet Camaro we have here.
And while at first glance it might be hard to believe this for some people, but the photos included in this article are actually screenshots from Need for Speed, one of the most popular racing games ever.
The only difference is that the Camaro itself has received a bunch of “aftermarket” touches, as the NFS wrap designer who goes by the name of NFS Garage Builds Performance on Instagram has further edited the images for an even more aggressive look.
The stanced body, the paint job, and the white wheels fit the Camaro just perfectly, especially because they boost the sporty design that it should come with in a game like Need for Speed in the first place.
It goes without saying that you actually need some computer skills to do such a thing, as not everyone can build a Camaro looking like this, especially when using a gaming version as the starting point. What helps, however, is that today’s gaming world has improved substantially up to a point where even the smallest details of a car are accurately reproduced, so it makes such projects a little bit easier.
Creating custom liveries isn’t something that’s just limited to Need for Speed, as similar skins can be created for cars in other games, including Gran Turismo Sport, for example, or even GTA V, as you can build custom mods that can then be installed by other PC players on their own computers.
