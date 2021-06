2022 Ram 1500 Debuts Limited 10th Anniversary Edition

4WD

That’s $60,175 plus $1,695 for the destination charge, and the only configurations available come in the guise of the Crew Cab with the 5.7-liter HEMI eTorque or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Gifted with real wood, genuine leather, and metal that actually is metal instead of plastic, the half-ton workhorse is distinguished by an exclusive color that Ram calls Blue Shade.Augmented with the multifunction tailgate, center-mounted bed step from Mopar, as well as adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is described as the summit of the pinnacle of luxury and refinement in this particular segment of the pickup market. That’s a bold claim indeed, and in the absence of Lincoln- or Cadillac-branded trucks, Ram’s hyperbole may not a pretentious piece of advertising hubbub.Further beautified by the anniversary badge on the center console and the unique start-up graphic of the instrument cluster, the special edition is rocking Indigo and Sea Salt Gray for the interior, a specific cap for the rotary shifter, a metal pedal kit, plus a 19-speaker premium sound system.Scheduled to arrive at U.S. retailers in the third quarter of 2021, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition develops 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque if you opt for the V8 gasoline motor. The automaker waxes lyrical about the eTorque mild-hybrid system’s additional 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) of torque, but don’t get too excited by this claim. To whom it may concern, eTorque boils down to a motor/generator contraption and a 430-Wh battery supplied by LG Chem.Developed by VM Motori, the V6 turbo diesel cranks out 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (650 Nm) from 1,600 revolutions per minute. According to the Environmental Protection Agency , this engine is good for 24 mpg (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle with