2022 Ram 1500 Debuts Limited 10th Anniversary Edition

Introduced in 2012, the Limited is the plushest Ram 1500 that money can buy. The biggest nemesis of the Ford F-150 Limited also gets a little nicer for the 2022 model year thanks to a special edition that costs $61,870.
That’s $60,175 plus $1,695 for the destination charge, and the only configurations available come in the guise of the Crew Cab with the 5.7-liter HEMI eTorque or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Gifted with real wood, genuine leather, and metal that actually is metal instead of plastic, the half-ton workhorse is distinguished by an exclusive color that Ram calls Blue Shade.
Augmented with the multifunction tailgate, center-mounted bed step from Mopar, as well as adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is described as the summit of the pinnacle of luxury and refinement in this particular segment of the pickup market. That’s a bold claim indeed, and in the absence of Lincoln- or Cadillac-branded trucks, Ram’s hyperbole may not a pretentious piece of advertising hubbub.
Further beautified by the anniversary badge on the center console and the unique start-up graphic of the instrument cluster, the special edition is rocking Indigo and Sea Salt Gray for the interior, a specific cap for the rotary shifter, a metal pedal kit, plus a 19-speaker premium sound system.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. retailers in the third quarter of 2021, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition develops 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque if you opt for the V8 gasoline motor. The automaker waxes lyrical about the eTorque mild-hybrid system’s additional 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) of torque, but don’t get too excited by this claim. To whom it may concern, eTorque boils down to a motor/generator contraption and a 430-Wh battery supplied by LG Chem.
Developed by VM Motori, the V6 turbo diesel cranks out 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (650 Nm) from 1,600 revolutions per minute. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, this engine is good for 24 mpg (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle with 4WD.
