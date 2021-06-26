5 Hennessey Test the Mammoth 1000 RAM TRX in RWD Mode, Makes 761 WHP on Dyno

More on this:

How Quick Is Hennessey’s Mammoth Compared to the Stock Ram 1500 TRX?

With production of the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 kicking off earlier this week, the Lone Star State tuner has decided to show what the hypertruck is made of. And what better way to demonstrate the stunning amount of work that went into it than by drag racing it against its stock sibling, the Ram 1500 TRX? 8 photos



The supercharged HP and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque, thanks to the 2.65-liter supercharger, new fuel injectors, high-flow induction system and engine remap.



According to Hennessey, the Mammoth 1000, which is also available with a Stage 2 package that adds LED lights, custom bumpers, off-road tires, front levelling kit and upgraded electronic fold-out steps, is “the world’s fastest and most powerful pickup truck”.



The stock



A challenger to the likes of Ford’s Raptor, the Ram 1500 TRX is a true beast both on- and off-road. It has 11.8 in (300 mm) of ground clearance, 13 and 14 in (330-355 mm) of front and rear suspension travel respectively, exclusive Bilstein shock absorbers, and fat tires on its feet.



Pricing for the stock super truck starts at $70,495.



Case at hand, you know which one is going to win already, because the Mammoth , whose production will be capped at 200 units, each one starting at $150,000, needs just 3.2 seconds from rest to 60 mph (96 kph), and is a 11.4-second ride down the quarter mile.The supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 has been boosted to a whopping 1,012and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque, thanks to the 2.65-liter supercharger, new fuel injectors, high-flow induction system and engine remap.According to Hennessey, the Mammoth 1000, which is also available with a Stage 2 package that adds LED lights, custom bumpers, off-road tires, front levelling kit and upgraded electronic fold-out steps, is “the world’s fastest and most powerful pickup truck”.The stock Ram 1500 TRX is no slouch either, because its punchy power unit kicks out a very healthy 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm), channeled to the off-road focused four-wheel drive system through an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission. It goes from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.5 seconds in Sport mode, can complete the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds, and with a relatively long straight ahead, it will max out at 118 mph (190 kph).A challenger to the likes of Ford’s Raptor, the Ram 1500 TRX is a true beast both on- and off-road. It has 11.8 in (300 mm) of ground clearance, 13 and 14 in (330-355 mm) of front and rear suspension travel respectively, exclusive Bilstein shock absorbers, and fat tires on its feet.Pricing for the stock super truck starts at $70,495.