How Quick Is Hennessey’s Mammoth Compared to the Stock Ram 1500 TRX?

HP

Case at hand, you know which one is going to win already, because the Mammoth , whose production will be capped at 200 units, each one starting at $150,000, needs just 3.2 seconds from rest to 60 mph (96 kph), and is a 11.4-second ride down the quarter mile.The supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 has been boosted to a whopping 1,012and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque, thanks to the 2.65-liter supercharger, new fuel injectors, high-flow induction system and engine remap.According to Hennessey, the Mammoth 1000, which is also available with a Stage 2 package that adds LED lights, custom bumpers, off-road tires, front levelling kit and upgraded electronic fold-out steps, is “the world’s fastest and most powerful pickup truck”.The stock Ram 1500 TRX is no slouch either, because its punchy power unit kicks out a very healthy 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm), channeled to the off-road focused four-wheel drive system through an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission. It goes from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.5 seconds in Sport mode, can complete the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds, and with a relatively long straight ahead, it will max out at 118 mph (190 kph).A challenger to the likes of Ford’s Raptor, the Ram 1500 TRX is a true beast both on- and off-road. It has 11.8 in (300 mm) of ground clearance, 13 and 14 in (330-355 mm) of front and rear suspension travel respectively, exclusive Bilstein shock absorbers, and fat tires on its feet.Pricing for the stock super truck starts at $70,495.