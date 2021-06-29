The Custom Spirit Is Allowed to Flourish on This Reworked BMW R1150R Rockster

Europe is home to dozens of ambitious workshops, many of which you’ll find on the Italian peninsula.
North East Custom co-founders Diego and Ricardo Coppiello go about their daily business in Padua, a picturesque city located near Venice, Italy. Recently, the duo incorporated a third member into their crew, so we have every reason to believe they’ll keep delivering bespoke masterpieces at a rapid pace.
As you browse the workshop’s latest undertakings, you’ll stumble upon a stunning piece of machinery clad with the unmistakable M-Power color trio. In its previous life, this bad boy was a factory-spec 2003 MY R1150R Rockster from BMW’s lineup. It is put in motion thanks to a ruthless 1,130cc boxer-twin leviathan that packs eight valves and a compression ratio of no less than 10.3:1.
At optimal rpm, the twin-cooled powerplant will be more than happy to deliver as much as 84 wild horses and 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of unforgiving twist. The oomph is fed to a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, enabling Motorrad’s warrior to run the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 126 mph (203 kph).
The NEC team began by installing a bespoke subframe to accommodate a curvy single-seater saddle and one tidy license plate holder, along with an aluminum cafe racer-style tail section that hosts integrated LED lighting. On the other end, you will find a minute front fairing hugging a state-of-the-art LED headlight developed by JW Speaker.
Additionally, the cockpit flaunts a premium selection of aftermarket accessories, such as fresh grips, digital Motogadget instrumentation and bar-end blinkers. The cosmetic pizzazz is concluded by some carbon fiber wizardry, which comes in the form of snazzy side panels and a new front fender.
Suspension duties are handled by top-shelf componentry that hails from Ohlins’ catalog, while ample grip is supplied by a pair of Supercorsa BSB tires developed by Pirelli. The Rockster’s 1,150cc colossus was upgraded on both ends of the combustion cycle, receiving K&N air filters and a complete Virex exhaust system. Finally, a high-grade control module from Rapid Bike was added for good measure.
