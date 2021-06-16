Hellephant Ram TRX Heads to the Hennessey Lab for Testing, Will Become a 6x6

4 2021 Ram 1500 TRX vs. Tesla Model 3 SR AWD Acceleration Test Ends Very Obviously

Since the Ram 1500 TRX is actually too long to fit on Hennessey’s all-wheel drive dyno, they have disengaged the front drive shaft and put it to the test on the rear-wheel drive one instead. But not before subjecting it to a heart transplant, during which it has received a Hellephant crate engine. 6 photos



So, how did it do? According to Hennessey, it develops a massive 865 horsepower and 912 pound-feet (1,237 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels (!). That’s 281 RWHP and 351 RWTQ (476 Nm) more than the stock variant, which carries a $70,425 MSRP and uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, rated at 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) at the crank.



The set-up, which also comprises of an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive with focus on driving off the lit path, allows the



As you probably suspected, Hennessey will not call it a day just yet when it comes to this 6x6 in the near future.



Now head on down and watch it scream like a wild beast in the video released by the Texan tuner.



