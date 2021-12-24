2022 Ford Maverick Sounds Much Better With MRT Street Performance Truck Exhaust

Shared with the Bronco Sport Badlands, the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost in the Maverick doesn’t sound particularly nice. That didn’t stop the peeps at MRT to develop a sporty axle-back setup with a straight-through muffler design, a system that uses high-quality T304 stainless-steel piping.
Handcrafted in Plymouth, the “Maverick 2.0L Street Performance Truck Exhaust” utilizes 2.5-inch tubes for better exhaust flow. The Michigan-based company also highlights the do-it-yourself installation that should take in the ballpark of an hour with nothing more than your typical hand tools.
Backed up by a lifetime warranty that doesn’t include blemishes or appearance deficiencies caused by weather, road hazards, or the lack of maintenance, the system doesn’t come with a tip although the demonstrator in the featured videos is rocking a chrome beveled edge finisher.
Priced at $659.99 and listed with free shipping at the moment of reporting, the axle-back exhaust isn’t the only upgrade developed by MRT for the unibody pickup. $137.99 buys you no-drill struts that replace the factory prop rod. This kit was developed to maintain the factory hood alignment.
Given the starting price of $19,995 for the XL Hybrid, the Maverick enjoys plenty of attention from the aftermarket right now. Even Ford Performance is much obliged to take your money for various whatnots that include off-road underbody lights, a portable air compressor kit, and recovery boards.
HP Tuners, meanwhile, offers more aggressive software mapping since October 2021 while Burger Tuning is much obliged to sell you a plug-and-play tuner that unlocks up to 70 WTQ (95 Nm) without the risk of flashing.
As a brief refresher, the most affordable 2.0-liter Maverick on sale today will set you back $21,080 excluding taxes. AWD costs another $2,220, but it’s worth every penny thanks to the independent rear suspension setup.
Backed up by a lifetime warranty that doesn’t include blemishes or appearance deficiencies caused by weather, road hazards, or the lack of maintenance, the system doesn’t come with a tip although the demonstrator in the featured videos is rocking a chrome beveled edge finisher.
Priced at $659.99 and listed with free shipping at the moment of reporting, the axle-back exhaust isn’t the only upgrade developed by MRT for the unibody pickup. $137.99 buys you no-drill struts that replace the factory prop rod. This kit was developed to maintain the factory hood alignment.
Given the starting price of $19,995 for the XL Hybrid, the Maverick enjoys plenty of attention from the aftermarket right now. Even Ford Performance is much obliged to take your money for various whatnots that include off-road underbody lights, a portable air compressor kit, and recovery boards.
HP Tuners, meanwhile, offers more aggressive software mapping since October 2021 while Burger Tuning is much obliged to sell you a plug-and-play tuner that unlocks up to 70 WTQ (95 Nm) without the risk of flashing.
As a brief refresher, the most affordable 2.0-liter Maverick on sale today will set you back $21,080 excluding taxes. AWD costs another $2,220, but it’s worth every penny thanks to the independent rear suspension setup.