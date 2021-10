2021 Ford Bronco With MRT Exhaust Sounds More Like It

MRT offers five systems in total, split between the King of the Hill series and Trail Rated series. The KotH family consists of a simple axle-back setup with a single tip, the same design with a single turn-down tip, and a dual-tip configuration. TR customers are offered the axle back with or without the exhaust tip, which can be finished in ominous black or polished steel.Tipped configurations for the MRT exhaust feature 2.5-inch piping connected to 3.5-inch stainless tips. In terms of pricing, the most affordable system carries a sticker price of $549.99 while the most expensive ones tally $699.99 including the shipping cost. For the most aggressive exhaust sound and appearance, the King of the Hill axle-back dual tip offers a definite growl without boom or pesky resonance when you step on the loud pedal.EcoBoost motors, even the V6 ones, aren’t exactly the nicest engines that Ford makes from the standpoint of aural pleasure. Even with aftermarket exhausts, the constant brr-ppp-brr-ppp noises get old real quick. But on the other hand, going down the aftermarket route is a huge improvement over the OEM systems that are very tame in terms of tone, depth, and volume.Will there be a V8 engine in future Bronco versions? Most likely not, I’m afraid. Chief engineer Eric Loeffler and global program manager Jeff Seaman explained that CO2 implications and federal requirements are to blame, which is understandable for a mid-size utility vehicle. But on the other hand, we should remember that Jeep shoehorned the 392 in the engine bay of the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon to create a 470-horsepower thrillmobile.