More on this:

2022 Ford Maverick Production Underway at Hermosillo Plant in Mexico

Unveiled in June 2021 after one too many leaked photos and breadcrumbs of information, the 2022 model year Ford Maverick has finally entered production. Similar to the Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E, the Blue Oval is building the compact pickup in Mexico. 57 photos



For the first year of production, the Dearborn-based automaker offers a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with a little more punch than the hybrid as well as two more trim levels: the XLT and plusher Lariat. In terms of value, the fuel-sipping powertrain and XLT grade appears to be the best of the lot.



This configuration can be yours for $22,280 plus $1,495 for destination and $645 for the acquisition fee, which makes it a steal in comparison to the Escape compact utility vehicle that offers a three-pot engine for $25,555.



As for standard equipment, 17-inch aluminum wheels and power mirrors open the list, which also includes a power locking tailgate, the FLEXBED system with one rear cubby storage and 10 tie-downs, cruise control, and the Navy Pier/Medium Slate interior theme with some orange accents here and there. A hard roll-up or a hard tri-fold tonneau cover adds $1,160 to the tally, and a spray-in bedliner will set you back $495 at the time of writing.



Be warned, however, that the hybrid-equipped variant doesn’t ride or handle as well as the AWD -equipped turbo Maverick because it features a twist-beam rear suspension with an integrated stabilizer bar and force vectoring springs.



Only available with front-wheel drive, the hybrid makes up for the unsophisticated rear suspension with gas mileage. According to Ford, the projected EPA-estimated city rating for this powertrain is 40 miles per gallon (about 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) whereas the projected combined fuel economy rating is 37 miles per gallon (6.4 liters per 100 kilometers). Cheap also happens to be the right word for the suggested retail price: $19,995 excluding taxes for the XL trim level with the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain and continuously variable transmission. According to Ford Authority , most reservations for the unibody workhorse have come from people who live in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Orlando.For the first year of production, the Dearborn-based automaker offers a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with a little more punch than the hybrid as well as two more trim levels: the XLT and plusher Lariat. In terms of value, the fuel-sipping powertrain and XLT grade appears to be the best of the lot.This configuration can be yours for $22,280 plus $1,495 for destination and $645 for the acquisition fee, which makes it a steal in comparison to the Escape compact utility vehicle that offers a three-pot engine for $25,555.As for standard equipment, 17-inch aluminum wheels and power mirrors open the list, which also includes a power locking tailgate, the FLEXBED system with one rear cubby storage and 10 tie-downs, cruise control, and the Navy Pier/Medium Slate interior theme with some orange accents here and there. A hard roll-up or a hard tri-fold tonneau cover adds $1,160 to the tally, and a spray-in bedliner will set you back $495 at the time of writing.Be warned, however, that the hybrid-equipped variant doesn’t ride or handle as well as the-equipped turbo Maverick because it features a twist-beam rear suspension with an integrated stabilizer bar and force vectoring springs.Only available with front-wheel drive, the hybrid makes up for the unsophisticated rear suspension with gas mileage. According to Ford, the projected EPA-estimated city rating for this powertrain is 40 miles per gallon (about 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) whereas the projected combined fuel economy rating is 37 miles per gallon (6.4 liters per 100 kilometers).