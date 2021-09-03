Musk Said What Now? $25K Tesla EV Launches in Two Years and Has No Steering Wheel

Rising F-Series Truck Sales Help Ford Power Through Chip Shortage

The global microchip shortage of the late 2010s and early 2020s is a phenomenon that’s impacted every facet of the manufacturing sector. Perhaps the industry most notably crippled by this years-long shortage of microprocessors is the automotive industry. 32 photos



In spite of a still mostly uncontained global health crisis, global economic crisis, and questionable geopolitical stability in oil-producing nations, Ford’s new business model of selling primarily SUVs and pickup trucks is seeing its retail sales grow 6.5 percent from the previous month, as per the latest data.



Ford’s recent decision to eliminate their traditional passenger car fleet, including the Taurus, Fusion, Focus, and the Fiesta, drew criticism from some. But the proof is in the numbers, and it appears that marketing vehicles that are hot among U.S. consumers is helping to stave off some of the effects of a manufacturing shortage the likes of which hasn’t been seen in generations.



Further criticisms were seen and heard from pony-car fans after Ford’s latest electric crossover SUV was placed in the same lineage as the beloved



And of course, this round of success on Ford’s part couldn’t have happened without their bread and butter, the F-Series truck. Over 57,000 F-Series pickups were sold at Ford dealerships just in the month of August alone. This, along with strong sales from the Ranger, Escape, Bronco, and Bronco Sport, has put Ford at a tactical advantage against its American and international competition going into a 2022 bound to be full of uncertainty.



