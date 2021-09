Rising F-Series Truck Sales Help Ford Power Through Chip Shortage

SUV

In the kill or be kill world of building cars, the factor that often decides which companies live or die is how they can compensate for unforeseen adversities. In this department, Ford can pat itself on the back for a job well done as of recent.In spite of a still mostly uncontained global health crisis, global economic crisis, and questionable geopolitical stability in oil-producing nations, Ford’s new business model of selling primarily SUVs and pickup trucks is seeing its retail sales grow 6.5 percent from the previous month, as per the latest data.Ford’s recent decision to eliminate their traditional passenger car fleet, including the Taurus, Fusion, Focus, and the Fiesta, drew criticism from some. But the proof is in the numbers, and it appears that marketing vehicles that are hot among U.S. consumers is helping to stave off some of the effects of a manufacturing shortage the likes of which hasn’t been seen in generations.Further criticisms were seen and heard from pony-car fans after Ford’s latest electric crossoverwas placed in the same lineage as the beloved Mustang . Despite the massive uproar over social from a vocal minority of enthusiasts, sales of the Mach-E have been strong. Sitting at 17,277 examples sold for the inaugural 2021 model year.And of course, this round of success on Ford’s part couldn’t have happened without their bread and butter, the F-Series truck. Over 57,000 F-Series pickups were sold at Ford dealerships just in the month of August alone. This, along with strong sales from the Ranger, Escape, Bronco, and Bronco Sport, has put Ford at a tactical advantage against its American and international competition going into a 2022 bound to be full of uncertainty.You can have a look at the Ford numbers for August in the PDF attached below.