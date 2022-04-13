2022 Ford Maverick Faces Three Supply Constraints

With 19,245 units delivered in the first quarter of the year, the Maverick is a commercial hit for the Ford Motor Company. But even though it sold better than the Ranger, the Escape-based unibody trucklet is facing three supply constraints that may hinder the Maverick’s second-quarter sales.
Retail orders with the Co-Pilot360 package, XLT Luxury package, and Lariat Luxury package face the strongest constraints, according to a recent communication. Customers with unscheduled orders, therefore, are recommended by the Ford Motor Company to remove any constraining features. A follow-up communication is planned to be released in June.
Given that MY23 orders will go live in August and production is scheduled to start in October, that may be the final update on the 2022 Maverick.
Still the most affordable new truck in the United States of America, the Maverick is available for $19,995 excluding destination charge. A 2.5-liter hybrid is the standard powertrain. Only available with front-wheel drive, an electronic continuously variable transmission, and twist-beam rear suspension with force-vectoring springs à la the Fiesta ST, this fellow produces 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) at 4,000 rpm.
Capable of 37 miles per gallon (6.3 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle, the standard powertrain is joined by the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder EcoBoost from the Bronco Sport Badlands. Available with front- and all-wheel drive, this engine belts out 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. The EPA says the FWD turbo averages 26 mpg (9.0 l/100 km) while the AWD turbo is rated at 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km).
Customers who specify the force-fed engine with all-wheel drive are further treated to multi-link trailing arm independent rear suspension. A grand total of three grades are offered, starting with the steel-wheeled XL.
The better-equipped XLT and range-topping Lariat trim levels are currently priced at $22,360 and $25,860 sans destination charge and options.
Given that MY23 orders will go live in August and production is scheduled to start in October, that may be the final update on the 2022 Maverick.
Still the most affordable new truck in the United States of America, the Maverick is available for $19,995 excluding destination charge. A 2.5-liter hybrid is the standard powertrain. Only available with front-wheel drive, an electronic continuously variable transmission, and twist-beam rear suspension with force-vectoring springs à la the Fiesta ST, this fellow produces 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) at 4,000 rpm.
Capable of 37 miles per gallon (6.3 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle, the standard powertrain is joined by the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder EcoBoost from the Bronco Sport Badlands. Available with front- and all-wheel drive, this engine belts out 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. The EPA says the FWD turbo averages 26 mpg (9.0 l/100 km) while the AWD turbo is rated at 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km).
Customers who specify the force-fed engine with all-wheel drive are further treated to multi-link trailing arm independent rear suspension. A grand total of three grades are offered, starting with the steel-wheeled XL.
The better-equipped XLT and range-topping Lariat trim levels are currently priced at $22,360 and $25,860 sans destination charge and options.