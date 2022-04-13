Ford F-150 Lightning Will Be Launched on April 26

Ford said deliveries of the F-150 Lightning would begin in spring 2022. On Twitter, Jim Farley just confirmed the precise date for that to happen: April 26. The Ford CEO just said “it’s time” and shared a picture and a link for the electric pickup truck’s page.
On that page, we can see a countdown timer inviting people “to watch the launch of the F-150 Lightning” and nothing else. We’re still waiting to see the production version of the new Ford after the company shared videos of the prototypes in several situations, such as winter testing.
The obvious conclusion is that the launch event will reveal the production version a short while before the first deliveries take place. We’d even bet that Ford will deliver the first units at the presentation, allowing the first customers to share why they chose to buy this electric pickup truck. If we were to count all people who decided to do that so far, we’d have a long line of 200,000 individuals because Ford suspended the reservations.
The company did that to properly manage its customers’ expectations. It initially planned to produce just 40,000 units per year when it first announced the pickup truck. In August 2021, it doubled that to 80,000 vehicles by 2024. In January 2022, Ford said it would achieve a production pace of 150,000 F-150 Lightnings by mid-2023.
Ford is planning to present the second-generation electric pickup truck by 2024, introducing a new platform called TE1. That means that the company will not have that many first-generation F-150 Lightning to offer when it reopens its reservation system unless it increases the production goals once again.
The company has already released the official EPA ranges the electric pickup truck will have. They will go from 230 miles (370 kilometers) to up to 320 mi (515 km). We also know the prices and just hope inflation and supply shortages will not drive them up so soon. Now we want to learn how owners will like it, which will demand more than 13 days for us to find out.
The obvious conclusion is that the launch event will reveal the production version a short while before the first deliveries take place. We’d even bet that Ford will deliver the first units at the presentation, allowing the first customers to share why they chose to buy this electric pickup truck. If we were to count all people who decided to do that so far, we’d have a long line of 200,000 individuals because Ford suspended the reservations.
The company did that to properly manage its customers’ expectations. It initially planned to produce just 40,000 units per year when it first announced the pickup truck. In August 2021, it doubled that to 80,000 vehicles by 2024. In January 2022, Ford said it would achieve a production pace of 150,000 F-150 Lightnings by mid-2023.
Ford is planning to present the second-generation electric pickup truck by 2024, introducing a new platform called TE1. That means that the company will not have that many first-generation F-150 Lightning to offer when it reopens its reservation system unless it increases the production goals once again.
The company has already released the official EPA ranges the electric pickup truck will have. They will go from 230 miles (370 kilometers) to up to 320 mi (515 km). We also know the prices and just hope inflation and supply shortages will not drive them up so soon. Now we want to learn how owners will like it, which will demand more than 13 days for us to find out.
?? It’s time. #F150Lightning??— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) April 13, 2022
4.26.2022https://t.co/VQTmeyixLt pic.twitter.com/yHFob7vOyK