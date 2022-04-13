Five Fantastic Vehicles That We Lost Too Soon

It’s no great loss when a terrible car is stillborn, but reasons behind the demise of these amazing rides are known only to God.
1990 Buick Reatta Convertible
With the demise of the GNX in 1987 GM’s original brand was devoid of performance. The future was Front Wheel Drive, so Buick dedicated the “Reatta Craft Center” in Lansing back in 1984. Rejecting mass production, each car was assembled by teams of artisans who took pride in fit, finish, and quality. Riding on a fully independent suspension, the 1990 convertible introduced the Tuned Port Injected 3800 V6 mated to an electronically controlled 4T60E transmission. The manual top was offered in cloth or vinyl, and it made the car a perfect weekend runabout. After less than 18 months on the market, the Reatta lineup was discontinued in early 1991.
1979 Ford Bronco
Ford’s 2nd generation SUV was intended to arrive in ‘74 to coincide with the new F-100 truck, but the oil crisis delayed production. Gaining a foot in wheelbase and 28” (71 cm) in length, the first full-size Bronco was also 1,600 lbs (726 Kg) heavier than its predecessor. It was the first Bronco to offer A/C, a radio, and a tilt column along with full-time 4WD. You had two choices of big block power in the 351 or 400 Cleveland riding on solid axle suspension. A new Bronco arrived in 1980 plagued by a weak frame, underpowered, and with dismal I-beam suspension making the ‘79 an instant collectible.
For those that couldn’t stomach the power or price of the Porsche 911, the 912 was an economical base model. Needing to fill a gap between the 914 and the 924, it made use of a 2-liter VW four-cylinder with fuel injection. With 90 horsepower and a massive fuel tank, you could enjoy 30 mpg and a range of 600 miles.
With less weight behind the rear axles it was more forgiving in the corners, and it offered more standard luxury than the 911 for a fraction of the price. Since the current 911 did away with naturally aspirated engines, a return of the 912 would be a smashing success for Stuttgart. We hope they are reading this!
1988 Pontiac Fiero
Introduced in ‘84, the Fiero cut its teeth racing around the world, albeit on ancient suspension from the Chevette/Citation. Pontiac’s first 2-seater was also the first mid-engine American car, and it was comprised of composite body panels over a steel space frame. To allow the car to reach its full potential, everything underneath was all-new for ‘88.
1959 Chevrolet Fleetside
You can thank Chevrolet for inventing the sport truck segment when the Fleetside truck arrived in 1959. The idea for a smooth cargo box first appeared on the 1955 Cameo, but this expensive truck arrived loaded with luxuries most could do without. In order to allow everyone to get in on the action, a new steel bed arrived late ‘58. Inspired by the Jet Age, it had aerodynamic nacelles with flush-mounted taillights. Your Fleetside could be ordered with a 6- or 8-foot bed, on ½ or ¾ ton chassis. The rarest example would be an Apache Fleetside with the deluxe (big window) cab. It was all over a year later, as the new 1960 Chevy and GMC trucks are still ugly by modern standards.
If this made you sad or angry, use those emotions as motivation to find and save as many of them as possible, and stay with us for all your automotive history.
