Certain Orders for the 2022 Ford Maverick Will Be Pushed Back Due to Parts Shortages

A dealer memo published on the Maverick Truck Club highlights very strong demand in addition to unprecedented supply chain bottlenecks. In other words, the Blue Oval will reschedule certain 2022 orders for 2023.
“These constraints,” the document reads, “will require some customers to have to modify their existing 2022 retail order or wait to place a 2023 model year retail order when the Maverick order bank re-opens this summer.”
According to the dealership memo, a handful of extras will push back your 2022 MY order to model year 2023. These options include the Co-Pilot360 package, XLT Luxury package, Lariat Luxury package, spray-in bedliner, Cargo Management System, bed extender, bed tray, and hard trifold tonneau cover. On the upside, the customer can work with their dealer to make amendments to their 2022 model year retail order by removing constrained items.
Do you really want a Maverick that doesn’t have a spray-in bedliner? I certainly don’t, which is why I would gladly ditch the factory option for the aftermarket. On that note, Ford ends the memo by acknowledging that “customers who placed a retail order are frustrated with continuing to wait for news on the status of their order.” Wanna guess who’s responsible for their frustration? That would be Ford’s bean counters, who could have planned better given the shortages experienced in these past two years.
To whom it may concern, priority for the remaining production capacity will be given to unscheduled orders based on the date of submission by the dealership. Otherwise said, the older the order, the bigger the priority.
At press time, the most affordable Maverick is the XL Hybrid front-wheel drive at $19,995 excluding destination charge. It’s the Ford Motor Company’s most affordable new vehicle in the United States as well as the most affordable pickup truck on sale right now. Two more trim levels are offered (XLT and Lariat), along with a 2.0-liter turbo available with front- or all-wheel drive. The latter option is definitely worth your money because the rear end upgrades from a twist-beam setup to a comfier independent suspension.
