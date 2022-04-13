Chopped 1968 Ford Mustang Hardtop Is Selling at No Reserve, V8 Also Available

Some Mustang projects are more challenging than others, but even so, most of them still end up finding a new home anyway.
This is because the classic Stang continues to be a very sought-after car these days, especially in the restoration business, pretty much because a fully restored model could be worth a small fortune.
The 1968 Mustang that we recently came across on eBay looks like it was this close to receiving a second chance, though it eventually ended up abandoned because God knows why.
A previous owner chopped the top and then left the car sitting on the side of the road, so here it is trying to find a new home once again.
eBay seller internationalautosllc says this Mustang is a complete car (obviously, with the exception of the chopped top), so everything should still be there, outside, inside, and under the hood. Sure, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all parts can still be used for a full restoration, but on the other hand, this 1968 hardtop is far from becoming a rust bucket anyway.
Very important to know is that the engine is still there.
The car was born as a C-code Ford Mustang, and the VIN plate confirms this hardtop rolled off the assembly lines with a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood. Of course, nobody should assume the engine still runs today, but based on the photos shared on eBay, it’s still there paired to the automatic transmission it was originally fitted with.
The good news for someone in the market for a 1968 Mustang is the car is selling at no reserve. In other words, whoever sends the highest bid can take the hardtop home, and right now, it looks like this model could end up selling for cheap. Nobody has entered the auction so far, so the $1,000 starting bid continues to be available for anyone interested in getting their hands on the Mustang.
