2022 Ford Focus RS Could Feature 2.5L Hybrid Engine, "Mild Hybrid Isn't Enough"

Expected to arrive in 2022 at the earliest, the next generation of the Focus RS is shrouded in rumors. Because the Ford Motor Company hasn’t made any comments on the go-faster and long-anticipated model, it's very hard to guess what the future holds for the uber hatchback.
In the first instance, 48-volt mild hybridization and the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo were expected to suffice. 400 PS (395 horsepower) would be adequate when compared to the A 45 S from Mercedes-AMG, but Ford may actually switch to a hybrid.
“The mild hybrid is not enough,” said an unnamed source to Autocar.co.uk, and the reason it’s not enough is emissions. Europe will enforce a fleet average figure of 95 grams per kilometer, a change that’s already convinced Subaru to hike up the price of the BRZ by just around 15 percent.
“We’re still waiting for the right concept, especially on the powertrain,” concluded the source, meaning that the 2.3-liter EcoBoost could be switched with a different engine. The Atkinson-cycle powerplant with 2.5 liters of displacement in the Kuga Hybrid is a potential candidate as long as the Ford Motor Company is willing to add a twin-scroll turbocharger.
The British publication expects something in the ballpark of 300 horsepower from the internal combustion engine plus 100 horsepower from the electric motor. GKN supplied the rear differential of the previous model, and looking forward, the eTwinsterX electrified axle may be the answer if the engineers can make it drive the rear wheels with instant torque.
Because Ford plans to deliver 40 electrified models by 2022 – ranging from mild hybrids to EVs – there are chances for the Focus RS to go hybrid as Autocar’s report indicates. The question is, how much money would the e-axle and 2.5-liter EcoBoost add to the price tag?
The preceding model used to retail at 40,000 euros and change, almost 41,000 in Germany. The Focus ST is listed at 32,200 euros with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel, and that’s already a lot of money for a warm hatchback.
Considering that Mercedes-AMG charges 56,227.50 euros for the A 45 4Matic+ with the 387-PS engine, it’s possible that Ford will hike up the starting price of the Focus RS to approximately 45,000 euros, translating to 50,000 with a few extras.
“The mild hybrid is not enough,” said an unnamed source to Autocar.co.uk, and the reason it’s not enough is emissions. Europe will enforce a fleet average figure of 95 grams per kilometer, a change that’s already convinced Subaru to hike up the price of the BRZ by just around 15 percent.
“We’re still waiting for the right concept, especially on the powertrain,” concluded the source, meaning that the 2.3-liter EcoBoost could be switched with a different engine. The Atkinson-cycle powerplant with 2.5 liters of displacement in the Kuga Hybrid is a potential candidate as long as the Ford Motor Company is willing to add a twin-scroll turbocharger.
The British publication expects something in the ballpark of 300 horsepower from the internal combustion engine plus 100 horsepower from the electric motor. GKN supplied the rear differential of the previous model, and looking forward, the eTwinsterX electrified axle may be the answer if the engineers can make it drive the rear wheels with instant torque.
Because Ford plans to deliver 40 electrified models by 2022 – ranging from mild hybrids to EVs – there are chances for the Focus RS to go hybrid as Autocar’s report indicates. The question is, how much money would the e-axle and 2.5-liter EcoBoost add to the price tag?
The preceding model used to retail at 40,000 euros and change, almost 41,000 in Germany. The Focus ST is listed at 32,200 euros with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel, and that’s already a lot of money for a warm hatchback.
Considering that Mercedes-AMG charges 56,227.50 euros for the A 45 4Matic+ with the 387-PS engine, it’s possible that Ford will hike up the starting price of the Focus RS to approximately 45,000 euros, translating to 50,000 with a few extras.