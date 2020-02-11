This 1996 Ford F-350 Has an Awesome and Quite Cheap Wooden Cabin in the Bed

If you build it, they will come. Or you will be able to go to them, whoever or whatever they might be. One man from Alaska is living proof of that, taking a used Ford pickup truck and turning it into his dream motorhome.
Not only is it the mobile home he’d always wanted to have, but it is also awesome and quite cheap, at least compared to other options on the market.
Tim Johnson says he always wanted a motorohome he could take on his extended trips into nature, Metro reports. Until last year, he was driving a Toyota but it was “on its last legs.” Like us regular folks, he started looking for a replacement, possibly one that he could buy with cash from the sale of the old car.
Unlike us regular folks, Johnson then started building a wooden cabin in the bed of the new pickup truck, a 1996 Ford F-350. Also unlike us regular folks, it took him 3 months to complete the project, because his dad is a carpenter who builds custom stuff, and he learned from him.
“I started modifying it last year, fitted an airbag and modified the engine and turbo so it had a little more fire in Its belly, it took me a couple of months to finish,” Johnson says of his DIY project.
Then, he got started with the cabin. It took him 3 months, he says, because he didn’t want to rush it, since he knew he would probably not do the job again. He wanted to get it perfect the first time around.
The result is a small-scale log cabin that has anything from a wood stove, oven and running water, two single beds and plenty of storage space, to a portable toilet and porch where you can chill (even more than you normally do in Alaskan temperatures) and take in the amazing views.
And here’s the cherry on the top: not only is this cabin totally awesome looking, but it’s quite cheap. Johnson says he spent $13,000 on the old truck and then another $13,000 on the materials needed for the cabin. In total, he spent $26,000, most of which came from selling his Toyota.
“My truck house is perfect, it has everything I need to stay out for as long as I need,” Johnson says. And perfect it is, indeed! StoryTrender has a video presentation of it: it’s small but oh-so-comfy.
