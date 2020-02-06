Here Is the World’s First Floating Eco-Lux Hotel Suite, Worthy of a Bond Villain

Chopped 1930 Ford Model A Is How Amazon Should Make Deliveries

Compared to a yacht, Anthénea isn’t just cheaper but also considerably greener. It is completely self-sufficient and allows living off the grid for longer stretches. To boot, it’s more than just comfortable: it’s not as spacious as a yacht, for sure, but it’s cozy and luxurious at the same time, thanks to smart usage of all available space.



Designed by French naval architect Jean-Michel Duacancelle,



The 540 square-feet pod is divided into 3 main spaces and 2 levels, with interiors decorated by Pierre Cardin. There’s a day space, a night space and a relaxation area, with the first two grouped on the lower level and the third upstairs.



The day space includes a minibar, a sofa and curved furniture, an equipped and panoramic kitchen, and the most astonishing feature: a 10-foot underwater window that allows guests to watch sea-life. The central well of the day space acts as natural air conditioning system, but an AC can be mounted on request, at an extra charge.







The relaxation space is upstairs and comprises a solarium with 12-person bar with circular sofa and an adjustable hardtop that offers protection from the elements. A wood-burning stove can be added as an optional feature. A generator, central vacuum cleaner, double glazed windows and watermarker can also be added upon request.



The pod is definitely tiny, but it manages to be luxurious and comfy at the same time. All the materials used to build it are sustainable, earning the pod the 2019 Innovation Trophy from French tourism magazine L’Echo Touristique. This makes it a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative to a yacht with conventional propulsion system.



Anthénea comes with five solar panels mounted on the roof and six electric motors that can be charged from the pontoon. This means that, at least in theory, the pod can remain at sea indefinitely. The fact that it’s easily piloted and more stable than a boat, adds to its potential of going completely off the grid.



The makers say that this pod can withstand powerful storms and remain operable even in the most extreme temperatures, from -30 degrees to +40 degrees Celsius. Its footprint is nearly non-existent, thanks to an eco-responsible technology for wastewater, eco-lighting and the combination of solar panels and powerful batteries.







A pre-commercial version was launched last summer in France and those interested in investing or purchasing one such modular floating pod can do so through the official



