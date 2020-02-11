Monstrous Komatsu Mining Truck Will No Longer Burn Diesel, But Drink Hydrogen

Mining trucks are not very environmentally friendly. If anything, because of the high rate at which they burn diesel (a CAT 797B dump truck for instance uses 114 liters of fuel each hour), they can actually be considered some of the Earth's biggest enemies.
This is why finding a way to turn these massive machines into something less harmful is essential in the fight against climate change. And the first steps in the right direction are already being taken.
An unlikely partnership between the world's largest producer of platinum, Anglo American, and one of the leading engineering firms of our time, Williams, will soon lead to the creation of the world’s first hydrogen-powered mining truck.
The announcement was this week, after in the last months of last year the mining company said it will take its hydrogen from French utility company Engie.
For the project at hand, a Komatsu truck will be stripped of its diesel engine and fitted instead with a fuel cell and lithium-ion battery system, controlled by a voltage power distribution unit. The system is supposed to provide enough storage space for 1,000 kWh of energy, and the truck will also make use of regenerative braking.
The two companies say this is the first time a truck this size is fitted with such an energy generation solution. Tests of the monster are expected to begin later this year and Anglo American’s Mogalakwena platinum metals mine in South Africa, and later expand to other operations as well.
“We are delighted to be involved in this innovative and exciting project which showcases the scalability of battery technology from automotive and motorsport to “heavy-duty” industrial applications,” said in a statement Craig Wilson, managing director of Williams Advanced Engineering
“Operating within a harsh environment is something we are familiar with as sole battery supplier for the Extreme E programme and we remain committed to supporting long-term sustainability projects.”
An unlikely partnership between the world's largest producer of platinum, Anglo American, and one of the leading engineering firms of our time, Williams, will soon lead to the creation of the world’s first hydrogen-powered mining truck.
The announcement was this week, after in the last months of last year the mining company said it will take its hydrogen from French utility company Engie.
For the project at hand, a Komatsu truck will be stripped of its diesel engine and fitted instead with a fuel cell and lithium-ion battery system, controlled by a voltage power distribution unit. The system is supposed to provide enough storage space for 1,000 kWh of energy, and the truck will also make use of regenerative braking.
The two companies say this is the first time a truck this size is fitted with such an energy generation solution. Tests of the monster are expected to begin later this year and Anglo American’s Mogalakwena platinum metals mine in South Africa, and later expand to other operations as well.
“We are delighted to be involved in this innovative and exciting project which showcases the scalability of battery technology from automotive and motorsport to “heavy-duty” industrial applications,” said in a statement Craig Wilson, managing director of Williams Advanced Engineering
“Operating within a harsh environment is something we are familiar with as sole battery supplier for the Extreme E programme and we remain committed to supporting long-term sustainability projects.”