2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Reservations Have Surpassed 160,000

More on this:

1 Ford Focus Electric Revival Potentially Considered

2 Snoop Dogg Gives Wife Shante Broadus a 1966 Mustang GT for Her Birthday

3 Ford Explorer Police Cruiser Ain’t Exactly a Dragster in Disguise, Goes Racing Anyway

4 1965 Ford Mustang Sees Daylight After 25 Years, No Attempts to Start the Engine

5 You Can Now Have a Mustang Mach-E Electric Crate Engine for Your Classic Ford