Snoop Dogg Gives Wife Shante Broadus a 1966 Mustang GT for Her Birthday

It looks like Snoop Dogg might be buying cars in bulk, because the rapper introduced two new cars recently, and purchased another one for his wife, Shante, on her 50th birthday. We’re talking about a 1966 Mustang.
Snoop Dogg shows he knows how to treat his lady. Like a good husband, he wants his wife, Shante Broadus, to share the same passions he has, which is vintage cars.
As we’ve seen time and time again, Snoop loves his cars, and recently, he has added quite a few to his collection. After crashing his Chevrolet Bel Air in the rain last month, he thought that he needed to have several others as backup. Which he does have, actually.
For his 50th birthday, Snoop revealed a 1968 Mercury Cougar, which received quite an upgrade, including a mural featuring Snoop and the Lakers team celebrating a win. It also included a tribute for Kobe Bryant.
A few days ago, he also introduced us to another vintage, an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, which received an interior restoration.
Now he got a car for his wife’s birthday. He adoringly calls Shante “Boss Lady.” His wife, who also serves as his manager as of June 2021, celebrated her 50th birthday on October 30 and received a 1966 Mustang GT for this occasion. The two took it out for a ride as they celebrated Halloween in full costume.
Under the hood, the coupe most likely comes with a 4.7-liter V8 engine, which, mated to an automated transmission, puts out 225 horsepower (228 ps).
When it comes to the modes carried out on the car, we can see that it sports Forgiato wheels, changing the rims from chrome to gold, which match the rest of Snoop’s vintage car collection. The model features a rose-gold exterior paint, but the interior didn’t seem to have received much of a modification. It surely was restored, as the seats seem wrapped in impeccable beige leather.
Snoop also shared a video of the “3 amigos” (which translates to "3 friends"), showing the Cougar, Mustang, and Cutlass Supreme all parked together, bragging about their “clean feet” as he shows the golden wheels. I think we can all agree that this is a great birthday present.
