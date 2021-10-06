Snoop Dogg Crashes His Bel Air in the Rain – No Longer in Mint Condition

Snoop Dogg might be a good driver, but rain even makes experienced pro drivers fail. It happened to him as well. The rapper crashed his classic Chevrolet Bel Air while driving on wet tarmac. The right side of the automobile does not look good at all right now.
Snoop can go from expensive rides like a Cadillac Escalade to vintage cars in just a matter of days. With quite a collection, the struggle seems to be what choice of vehicle to pick. But some of them, especially a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, are not adequate for rain, as Snoop just learned.
Enjoying an expensive, vintage car as much as the next guy, he took the model out for a drive despite the rainfall. The result? We can see in a new video attached below that he crashed it. Its right front wheel is completely messed up, accompanied by a flat tire. Some scratches, dents, and bents are visible on the front wing and door. How did that actually happen?
Snoop didn’t give us many details on that, but his caption said: “Crashed in the rain. Y’all b careful on them [slippery roads].”
We can only hope that he's got an insurance policy that covers everything, as the replacement of the wheel and tire, plus the repair wouldn't come cheap for a car that is older than him.
It’s understandable for Snoop to flaunt his minty Bel Air, though. A few weeks ago, the rapper-turned-actor and producer, hopped on social media to show his vintage car, alongside a picture of his wife, Shantel Broadus.
Having introduced it on social media in October last year, he described it to be in “mint condition,” in his latest series of pictures from Instagram. While we don’t know exactly which version the rapper owns, the 1957 model came with four standard engine options.
You could pick a 3.9-liter Inline 6 engine, producing 140 horsepower, a 4.3-liter V8 Turbo-Fire with 162 horsepower, a 4.6-liter V8 engine producing 185 horsepower, or a 4.6-liter V8 “Super” Turbo-Fire engine delivering 220 horsepower.
The whole incident didn’t seem to ruin Snoop's mood. The rapper posed with other General Motors models and showed off what seems to be a Chevrolet Impala and a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. His recently-crashed vehicle was among them, too, as you can see in the gallery.
