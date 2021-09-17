Snoop Dogg Flaunts “Mint Condition” Bel Air After Putting His Monte Carlo Up for Sale

Snoop Dogg is a man of many talents. Despite his recreational habits, his mind seems to be working overtime, being a rapper, songwriter, producer, but also an actor, presenter, entrepreneur and certified sports coach.
Now Snoop is parting ways with one of his cars, a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The rapper shared an Instagram Story of a post from a dealership company with a lot of pictures of Snoop’s vehicle.
It also seems like a collector's dream, and many people are interested in it already. Chevrolet's third generation Monte Carlo underwent an extensive downsizing compared to the previous generations, and the 1978 model had more interior and truck space, and it was 700-800 lb lighter and 15 inches shorter than the 1977 variant. It had a standard 231 CID V6 engine built by Buick with a power of 105 horsepower at 3,400 rpm, and 185 ft-lb (251 Nm) at 2000 rpm.
The price is undisclosed in the selling ad. But as he sells one, he flaunts another. Snoop Dogg posted a picture of his “mint condition” 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. In a different one, he sits on top of the hood next to his wife and high school sweetheart, Shante, celebrating “30 plus” years of relationship.
The rapper seems to have acquired the car around October last year when he showed it off on Instagram. You can see the video in the attached post below.
The 1957 Bel Air came with four standard engine options. A 235.5 cu in (3,859 cc) inline 6-cylinder producing 140 horsepower (104 kW), a 265 cu in (4,340 cc) V8 "Turbo-Fire" producing 162 horsepower (121 kW), and two 283 cu in (4,640 cc) V8s: a "Turbo-Fire" twin-barrel carburetor delivering 185 horsepower (138 kW) and a "Super "Turbo-Fire" four-barrel carburetor with 220 horsepower (164 kW). Snoop didn't explain which one he got.
Besides these two vehicles, Snoop’s collection includes Polaris Slingshot “The Batman”, a custom Chrysler 300, Pontiac Parisienne ‘Lakers Edition’ from 1966, a Cadillac Snoop Deville Lowrider, a Cadillac de Ville ‘Brown Sugar’ from 1967 and a Tesla Model X produced in 2017, among others.
