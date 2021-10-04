Deandre Hopkins's Midnight Drive Is on a Chevy Impala

Once you’ve had a taste of vintage cars, you have to get more. Rick Ross knows that, and Deandre Hopkins seems to be on his way to acquiring quite a collection of Chevrolet models.
Deandre Hopkins, who is a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League, seems to have found a new love for the Americana with Chevrolet cars.
With a net worth of $2 million, Hopkins doesn’t have a sizable collection of cars – yet. But he’s on his way there, as he already seems to have found the crown jewel of his garage, a Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider, with a $275,000 starting price.
The NFL player shows a particular liking for convertible cars, with a mix of the Americana. Recently, Hopkins showed off his red Chevrolet Bel Air convertible on social media, calling it “Sensational,” with a series of pictures.
It looks like the Bel Air opened a whole new area for him to explore, the vintage cars.
In a new Instagram Story, shown in the gallery, Deandre Hopkins goes for a midnight drive in Phoenix, Arizona, in a different car, a Chevrolet Impala, also convertible. He takes us on a small tour of was seems to be second-generation Impala, showing off the board, and then switching to show the skies and the backseat.
The Chevrolet Impala was introduced in 1958 as top of the line for the Bel Air. The Impala became America’s bestselling car in the 1960s, and nowadays it’s a great model to add to your collection.
While we can’t pinpoint exactly which variant Hopkins is driving, it looks like a second-generation 1960 Chevrolet Impala, which came with rear drive, a four-door saloon body, and it offered eight different engine configurations. The entry-level engine was a I6 that put out 135 hp, while the V8 delivered 170 hp. Other options available came from 230 to 335 hp, depending on their configuration.
Having already tried two Chevrolet models, we’re curious whether Hopkins will continue to add more muscle cars or supercars to his collection.
