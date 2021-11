1965 Ford Mustang Sees Daylight After 25 Years, No Attempts to Start the Engine

The example we have here isn’t the tip-top Mustang that should be parked in someone’s collection, though it can very well become one if brave enough buys it.On the other hand, as you’ll discover in the next few lines, this Mustang comes with both good news and bad news, so eventually, we wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if the car ends up becoming someone’s daily driver.Let’s start with the shortcomings. In addition to the obvious problems you can easily notice by browsing the photo gallery, such as signs of white paint, a non-original front bumper, and a new windshield, the car also hides a six-cylinder engine under the hood.So no, it’s not a V8 Mustang, but if you’re not a big fan of six cylinders, this leaves the door open to a restomod.The 1965 six-cylinder came in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) unit replacing the 170 (2.8-liter) offered on the 1964 1/2 Mustang, this time with a power output of 120 horsepower.Given the car spent 25 years in storage, you really shouldn’t expect it to come in mint condition, but on the other hand, eBay seller shopper482013 says several parts, including the gas tank and the fuel pump, were changed before it was parked.There’s one little thing that nobody knows right now. The owner says they never tried to start the engine, so the one who ends up buying this Mustang will have the chance to find out if there’s still life in the six-cylinder unit under the hood.But going home with this Mustang won’t be cheap. The seller hopes they can get no less than $16,500 for the car, and unsurprisingly, nobody has yet joined the auction, though the bidding wars are scheduled to come to an end in some 7 days.