Popular Music App Broken Down on CarPlay, Don’t Update Just Yet

While many people are big fans of music streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music, others just want to listen to their very own collection without having to rely on an Internet connection.
Plexamp is an application that allows users to play the music they already have in their library, all with a series of brilliant extras. Built as a dedicated Plex music player, Plexamp also comes with support for CarPlay, though as many users found out the hard way, the experience behind the wheel isn’t always the best.
And the most recent update received by Plexamp is just the living proof in this regard, as the application ends up with a black screen on CarPlay after installing the new version.
In other words, Plexamp is pretty much broken, and version 3.8.0 seems to be the culprit.
Ironically, this recent update was supposed to be a massive release for CarPlay users, as it packed lots of goodies, including an upgraded UI, shuffle and repeat buttons, additional actions in the Now Playing interface, and a series of extra options.
But what users are getting after installing the new version is a black screen that makes it impossible to listen to any music.
The good news is the developing team is already aware of the glitch and is actively working on a fix. Elan Feingold, co-founder and CTO of Plexamp, explains there’s something wrong with profiles or entitlements for the update that was published in the App Store, despite extensive testing prior to the release.
So a fix is already in the works, though for the time being, no ETA has been provided. Most likely, however, it wouldn’t take too long before a patch makes its way to the App Store, so for the time being, you’d better not install the new version if you haven’t already updated to version 3.8.0.
If you did, there’s not much you can do other than wait for a new Plexamp update to roll out.
