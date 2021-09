Now With 150,000 Pre-Orders, Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Pre-Production Units

EV

Electric Vehicle

It may seem that Ford is on the verge of delivering these vehicles. After all, the pre-production stage comes after the tooling trial – the one NIO announced the ET7 has just reached . However, deliveries for the electric pickup truck will only begin in spring 2022. All the vehicles being produced now will be put to tests. Ford will probably extend them as much as possible to ensure its newwill meet all necessary standards.According to Ford’s plans, 15,000 F-150 Lightning units will roll out of the RougeCenter assembly lines in 2022. In 2023, the number will rise to 55,000 electric pickup trucks until the 80,000-units-per-year landmark is achieved in 2024. Those numbers match the F-150 Lightning pre-orders volume very precisely.If more people want one, Ford will have to think about expanding the production again or convincing these customers to wait for the second generation of the electric pickup truck. It is scheduled to arrive in 2025, built over the TE1 dedicated electric pickup truck platform.Prices for the new F-150 Lightning should start at $39,974, with the Pro derivative. The extended-range battery pack is the one that should allow it to reach at least 300 miles of range. Ford already has an extensive disclaimer for it in its press release, warning customers and journalists that “actual range varies with conditions such as external environment, vehicle use, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and state of health.”