2022 Ford Evos ST Rendered as a Sporty Station Wagon Instead of a Crosswagon

Instead of the Fusion and Mondeo, the Ford Motor Company will ditch the mid-size sedan segment in the United States and Europe in favor of a wagon-crossover-coupe thingy. Evos is believed to be the name of the successor, and its main rival back home in America is the Subaru Outback.
Although 2020 was the worst year for the automotive industry since the financial meltdown of 2007 and 2008, the Japanese automaker moved no fewer than 153,294 examples of the breed. In other words, a mid-sized wagon with all-wheel drive, a four-pot boxer engine, and jacked-up suspension is the second best-selling Subaru in the U.S. after the Forester.
Ford, on the other hand, sold 110,665 units of the Fusion as opposed to 166,045 in the previous year. The Mondeo isn’t doing too well either at 21,222 versus 39,555 deliveries in the Old Continent. As you can tell from these numbers, the Blue Oval made the right call with the upcoming Evos.
It remains to be seen if the Dearborn-based automaker can make a case for a sporty variant like the Evos ST imagined by Kleber Silva with a more traditional roofline than what we've seen on pre-production prototypes, but I wouldn’t be surprised by it. High-performance wagons have always had a certain something over crossovers, and the high-output EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbo powerplant from the Mustang would be perfect for this application.
Based on the C2 vehicle architecture of the Euro-spec Focus, Escape, Bronco Sport, and soon-to-be-revealed Maverick pickup truck, the Evos ST may also feature all-wheel drive for extra grip and traction. As for lesser models without the ST suffix, you can look forward to the 1.5- and 2.0-liter EcoBoost engines with Bronco Sport-matching horsepower and torque.
The only transmission available is believed to be an eight-speed automatic, which isn’t too shabby in the 2019 Ford Focus ST-Line Package that I drove three years ago with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and 1.5-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel. According to hearsay, the all-new Evos will be manufactured at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico, where the Bronco Sport is made.
