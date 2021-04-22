2022 Chevrolet Corvette New Exterior Colors Revealed at the NCM Bash

The production line of the 2021 Corvette will soon come to a grinding halt. In addition to the Z06 variant, the mid-engined sports car will be improved with three brand-new exterior hues for the 2022 model year.
Detailed at the 2021 Michelin NCM Bash by Bowling Green plant manager Kai Spande, the colors are Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine Metallic. They replace Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Shadow Gray Metallic, and the very slow-selling finish known as Zeus Bronze.
Spande also confirmed that GM has developed 526 parts for RHD models destined for Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Right-hand-drive models impact no fewer than 56 jobs and commodity differences that include the door pads, knee bolsters, glove box, main body wire harness, outside rearview mirrors, center-console trim, seatbelts, and sunshades.
Spande didn’t mention a thing about changes to the starting price, standard equipment, optional extras, or the Z06. Regarding the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined sports car, General Motors is believed to roll out a 5.5-liter powerplant with 617 aspirated ponies and a stratospheric redline.
The Z06 reveal may be scheduled for July 2021 according to Marcus Veiga, sales specialist at Estero Bay Chevrolet. Beyond these rumors, we are certain that GM will use very wide tires out back. 345/25 by 21-inch rubber should help the Z06 claw into the asphalt better than any Corvette before it, which is going to compensate for the lower horsepower rating compared to the previous Z06 that features a 650-horsepower supercharged V8.
Further into the future, General Motors will launch an e-AWD hybrid option in the guise of the Corvette E-Ray for the 2023 model year. That’s also when the mid-cycle refresh is expected to launch in the United States. As part of the facelift, the interior may lose the array of buttons and switches that cascade down the buttress on the passenger side of the center console.
